What Happens In The Lives Of The Great Ladies Of Bollywood
What the great ladies of Bollywood do
Highlights
- Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma were lucky enough to have cute babies earlier this year
- Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra have teamed up for a movie
- Deepika Padukone has more than five projects in the works
There are many amazing actresses in Bollywood who often leave us in awe of their performances on the big screen. We love them so much that we constantly keep an eye on their social media accounts for new updates on their personal and professional lives.
Are you still waiting for news of new collaborations or relationships? If so, then you are at right place. Here we have listed all the details about our favorite actresses for you. Find out what they did.
Deepika padukone
Deepika is one of the busiest actresses in Tinsel Town with over five projects in her chat. The Stunner also has first-time collaborations with Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Married to actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika continues to send fans into collective meltdowns with her regular outings with her husband. The two also often leave cutesy comments on each other’s posts.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
These days, Kareena is on a family vacation in the Maldives. Before that, the actress grabbed the limelight for her recently launched pregnancy book. Earlier this year, Kareena welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Saif Ali Khan. She is also a loving mother to her son, Taimur.
On the cinema side, we will then see her alongside Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, who is the hindi remake of tom hanks Forrest Gump.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka has successfully worked on her mission of world domination and has many international projects in her kitty including The Matrix 4, some text for you and Citadel. Recently she also announced her return to Bollywood and will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s film. Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
The global icon is married to Nick Jonas and the two are currently having a good time together in London.
Alia bhatt
Alia continues to make headlines about her relationship with actor Ranbir Kapoor and fans can just wait until they announce their marriage. Alia is also very close to Ranbir’s family.
On the work side, the diva has many big upcoming projects like that of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli RRR.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which would be achieved with a budget of Rs 500 crore. Other than that, Aishwarya often monopolizes the limelight for the adorable photos she shared with her daughter Aaradya Bachchan on Instagram.
Sonam kapoor
After being stationed in London for over a year, Sonam had recently returned to Mumbai. She will then be seen in the film Blind, which is a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name. Married to Anand Ahuja, Sonam often shares glimpses of her marital bliss on social media.
Anushka sharma
Even though Anushka has been away from the big screen for some time now, she’s still in the limelight. Earlier this year, she and her husband Virat Kohli were fortunate enough to have a baby girl, Vamika. During her pregnancy, Anushka shot for a few commercials and she also made the headlines for her production projects.
Katrina kaif
Katrina has rocked the Garland City with rumors of her relationship with actor Vicky Kausual. On the work side, she has some interesting projects in the pot, including Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.
