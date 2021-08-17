Kevin Feige opens up about ‘Shang-Chi’ portrayal and ‘Experiment’ commentary controversy – The Hollywood Reporter





Monday night, the stars of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings gathered in Hollywood to celebrate the upcoming Marvel Studios tent pole. But in an unusual set of circumstances for the Disney-owned studio, the premiere came just 48 hours after its frontman, Simu Liu, targeted Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who had described Shang-Chithe launch strategy as an “experiment” for the company. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige responded to the tweet at the premiere, saying of Liu, “He’s not a shy man. I think in this particular tweet you can see and I think everything the world does it, a misunderstanding. That was not the intention. The proof is in the movie and we are swinging for the fences like we always do. With the amount of creative energy we invest and the budget, no expense is spared in bringing this origin story to the screen. On August 12, Disney CEO Bob Chapek answered a question during an investor call on conservation Shang-Chi and free guy as theatrical exclusives rather than putting the day and date on Disney Premier Access, as the company had done with Black Widow, Cruella and Jungle cruise. Chapek called Shang-Chi “an interesting experience for us” because the film only has a 45-day cinema window. He added, “The prospect of being able to put a Marvel title to service after hitting theaters with 45 days will be another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles.” On August 14, Liu responded to this comment via a statement on Twitter. “We are not an experience,” Liu began. “We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling breakers. We are the celebration of the culture and the joy that will endure after a difficult year. We are the surprise. I am fired to make history on September 3; JOIN US.” Feige also noted that Shang-ChiThe premiere of had a similar impact to that of Black Pantherthe celebrations. “When you have the opportunity to present a hero who looks like a huge segment of the globe that feels like it hasn’t been featured, magic can happen if you deliver. I think Destin (Daniel Cretton) and Simu delivered this movie. Feige added that he noticed a superhero quality in Liu after “a lot of reading, a lot of audition,” adding “there is no magic formula” to finding the right fit for a Marvel hero. ” It’s a feeling. It’s a feeling of both the ability to be relatable and grounded and, at the same time, to take your place in this pantheon of heroes if everything goes so well in an origin story that they’ll end up with them. other heroes of the pandemic. “ As for what might be the next step for Liu’s Shang-Chi, Feige noted “there’s a direct line to where he’s headed next.” Shang-Chi is a groundbreaking film for Marvel, as it is the studio’s first to feature a predominantly Asian cast. It also stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng. Liu’s comments came as another Disney star disagreed with the company, which is in the midst of an explosive lawsuit with Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson, who is pursuing Disney’s decision to release the Marvel title simultaneously in theaters and on Disney + Premier Access. The actor claimed the move hurt the box office in favor of Disney’s streaming service. Feige de Marvels addressed the trial at the premiere, noting that it was “all for amicable solutions”.

