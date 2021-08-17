Bollywood and Beyond – The New Indian Express





Express news service BENGALURU: That the most commercial music in India comes from Bollywood is a fact. Most estimates place the money earned from Hindi film music at 80% of all country music income! Income aside, Bollywood music has so often been the music that has captured the imaginations of nations, making people laugh and cry along with their favorite superstars. It’s completely secondary that many of these superstars sing with the same voices, and in the early days of Bollywood people may not even know what the real singer would look like. In Bollywood movies, songs are an integral part of the plot, moving the story forward in one way or another, and of course, a well-placed object song can do wonders for the collections of the box office. Most movie songs use the language as the spoken language – familiar Hindi at times with elements of Urdu, Punjabi, English, and other languages. We have heard from many indie musicians calling it Big Bad Bollywood, which prevents the release of new and fresh music, but the truth is that Bollywood is not only a genre in itself, but encompasses all other genres as well. When a trend or style of music becomes popular, it ends up in Bollywood. From bhangra to rap, to classical, to devotion, to ballads to Rabindra sangeet, to blues to rock, Bollywood has had it all at different times and spaces. Bollywood trends are changing and new models are emerging, but the industry has remained strong for a very long time and is not going anywhere in the near future. Being a Bollywood singer is not an easy thing. You have to be able to sing songs across scales and genres and learn them very quickly. You have to be able to take the idea of ​​a music director and make it your own, while also portraying the actor who will be performing the song on screen. For those who aspire to be Bollywood singers, there is no sure-fire way to get into the industry (although reality shows can claim to be the way – just look at how many contestants are produced each. year and see how many are able to make a career in Industry). It is, however, very useful, if you want to have a sustained career in Bollywood (or elsewhere), to have a solid foundation in a style of music. Many of the best Bollywood singers have a background in Indian classical music and insist that regular practice and skill building is essential. Bindu & Ambi Subramaniam (The authors run SaPa – the Subramaniam Academy of Performing Arts)

