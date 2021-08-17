County lawmakers revive construction of Uticas Nexus center





UTICA An agreement to restart construction of the Uticas Nexus Center was unanimously approved at a special meeting on Monday of the Oneida County Council of Legislators. The deal ends months of wrangling from county leaders to continue making progress on the estimated $ 60 million COVID-19 stalled project. The passage of the legislation means that the Upper Mohawk Valley Memorial Auditorium Authority (the parent company of the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium) will buy bond rates for the project of which the county would ultimately be the guarantor. The Authority will ask for a 30-year, $ 30 million bond at a possible 3.25% interest rate, officials said on Monday. The county and the Authority will make concurrent annual payments, with the county using money from resort tax revenues, among other sources, said Anthony J. Picente Jr., Oneida County Director. However, the Authority will hold the bond and the County will not incur any debt service. In a potential payment breakdown, the county would bring in $ 970,000 each year for years 2 through 10; $ 920,000 for years 11 to 15; $ 870,000 for years 16 to 20; and $ 850,000 for years 21 to 30. Also, over those years, a potential breakdown of annual payments made by the Authority would look like $ 700,000 for years 2 through 10; $ 750,000 for years 11 to 15; $ 800,000 for years 16 to 20; and $ 820,000 for years 21 to 30. Work was halted after starting in early 2020 due to financial issues related to COVID-19, after there was uncertainty that the $ 22 million funding announced by the development agency New York State’s economy would be reimbursed by the state that faced revenue shortages as a result of the pandemic. The indoor complex is designed to host hockey, soccer and related tournaments. The project aims to anchor the district as an entertainment district. When complete, the 170,000 square foot Oriskany Street construction site will be constructed east of the existing Adirondack Bank auditorium. As of March of this year, the county had advanced $ 11,775,277.53 under the terms of a state grant agreement in place for the project. The Auditorium Authority and the County have decided to fund this amount of the cost of the project, net of the Empire State Development grant, and the Authority’s issuance of $ 30 million of obligations, we read in the resolution. Among the merits of the plan adopted on Monday which puts in place bond actions, the parties believe that the project is in line with the public objectives of the Authority and will generate opportunities for leisure and entertainment, additional tourism in the county which will generate a tax. occupancy of hotels and a sales tax, and creating jobs and employment opportunities, reads a project synopsis. The Nexus Center will be the centerpiece of a long conceptualized entertainment district – dubbed the U district in Utica. It’s part of my overall vision for District U, said Picente. Once the link is in place, presumably over the next two months, construction will resume, with a completion landing somewhere within nine months to a year. For more details visit: https://bit.ly/3xSQAuf

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/county-legislators-re-ignite-construction-of-uticas-nexus-center,119916

