“American Pie” singer hangs a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame – Pasadena Star News





Hollywood singer Don McLean received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday August 16, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of “American Pie”. McLean was all smiles at the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard outside the Pie Hole, which changed the name of his “Mom’s Apple Crumble” to “American Pie” for the day. “I have had wonderful experiences,” McLean told the enthusiastic crowd as he accepted the honor. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUG 16: Don McLean (C) poses with “Weird Al” Yankovic and Home Free as musician Don McLean honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 16, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – AUG 16: “Weird Al” Yankovic and Don McLean pose as musician Don McLean who is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on August 16, 2021 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty Images) The ceremony also included an appearance by Grammy-winning song parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic and a performance of “American Pie” by country a cappella group Home Free. Yankovic wrote and performed a “Star Wars” inspired parody of “American Pie”, “The Saga Begins” in 1999. “Fortunately, Don McLean has a fantastic sense of humor and he very graciously gave his blessing to my parody,” Yankovic said. McLean and Home Free recorded an a cappella version of “American Pie” which was released on January 29th. The star is the 2,700th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. McLean has stated that he first performed “American Pie” at Temple University on March 14, 1971, when he opened for Laura Nyro. He recorded it on May 26, 1971, as part of his second album, also titled “American Pie”. It started airing on the radio a month later and was released as a single in November 1971. In a 2017 interview with the Library of Congress about the addition of “American Pie” to the National Recording Registry as being “culturally, historically or artistically important,” McLean said he “wanted to write a song about the America but not having it. Be “This country is your country” or “America, the beautiful”. “ “I was thinking about the size of America, but not anything,” McLean said. “I had in mind a theory that music and politics were parallel and progressed. That’s how I thought it, and I was like, ‘This is a good idea.’ In 2015, when the working manuscript of “American Pie” was auctioned at Christie’s, McLean described the song as “an indescribable photograph of America that I tried to capture in words and music”. Other accolades for “American Pie” include fifth place on the Recording Industry of America and National Endowment for the Arts’ “Songs of the Century” list and her 2002 Grammy Hall of Fame induction into the long-lasting quality recordings. or of historical significance. Born October 2, 1945 in New Rochelle, New York, McLean developed an interest in all forms of music at the age of five and spent hours listening to his father’s radio and records. As a teenager, he bought his first guitar (a Harmony F Hole with a sunburst finish) and took opera lessons paid for by his sister. These lessons, combined with many hours spent in the pool, helped McLean develop breathing control, which would later allow him to sing long, continuous phrases in songs such as “Crying” without catching his breath. Exercise also improved his asthma, which caused him to miss long periods of school as a child. After attending Villanova University for four months in 1963, McLean began a six-year series of shows at clubs in New York, Washington and Philadelphia, as well as two in the Los Angeles area, the Troubadour and the Ash Grove. McLean recorded his first album, “Tapestry” in 1969. Other memorable McLean songs include “And I Love You So”, “Vincent” and “Castles in the Air”.

