It’s a wrap! – daily timetables from Portsmouth

LUCASVILLE – Despite the heat and rain during County Fair Week, many still decided to venture out and see what the fair was all about.

With temperatures approaching the 90s and rains expected throughout the week, residents of County Scioto have always attended the fair to spend time with their families before the children return to school. Although attendance was lower this year than in previous years, many families and vendors enjoyed shopping for carnival food and watching live performances.

Portsmouth Public Library Medium Services Coordinator Kristin Baker has worked with the Bookmobile for four years at the Scioto County Fair. Baker shared every year she attended she enjoyed meeting new people and being a part of the fair.

“We love to be part of the community and provide games and prizes for all ages,” Baker said.

Although attendance seemed lower than in previous years, Baker said it might not have been as different as it looked.

“It seems a lot slower, but we still had some good numbers, at least for our section here,” Baker said. “We also have a bookmobile and games sale, so we have a lot to do. “

The Portsmouth Public Library looks forward to getting the Bookmobile back on the road soon. However, Baker wasn’t the only one happy to be back at the fair.

Moriah MacDonald, a regular at the local fair and a former 4H member, was happy to see old friends again, enjoy the food, and continue to watch the same children grow older and bigger.

“All of my 4H siblings are in 4H and my daughter is now a Clover Bud,” MacDonald said.

While temperatures and humidity were the talk of the fair, many 4H kids didn’t let the heat stop them from showing off their animals. The 4H’ers could be seen tending to their animals throughout the fair, making sure they were hydrated and in top shape to be featured at the breeding shows.

“We always look forward to animal shows because we know someone at every show,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald looks forward to attending future shows and having the same experience year after year since she was younger.

With performances every night at the fair, country music artist Sammy Kershaw drew one of the biggest crowds of the week, filling the stands and the stage lawn on Friday night.

“It’s great to be here,” Kershaw told fans of the show. “We’re happy to be back on the road and playing for you guys again.”

Kershaw played all of the hits and some of his new music, causing the audience to get up and dance. The demo derby on Saturday also drew a crowd as fans anxiously watched cars collide and families recalled past fairs.

“For as long as I can remember, the fair has been pretty much the same and that’s exactly what I look forward to every year,” said MacDonald. “I know everyone is a little scared because of what’s going on, but I think if we can take the necessary precautions and get vaccinated, we can continue to have a fun fair every year.”

The Portsmouth Public Library Bookmobile has been installed at the County Fair, giving children the opportunity to choose a book and play games during the week. Families enjoyed the rides and fair food at the 2021 Scioto County Fair Country music artist Sammy Kershaw greets fans Friday night as he sings all of his best hits at the Scioto County Fair.

