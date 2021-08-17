Options traders continue to slam demand for AMC Entertainment shares





AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AMC) traded higher for the third day in a row on Monday, propelled by a massive drop in second-quarter profits and the theater chain’s decision to accept Bitcoin as the currency for tickets and concessions. Friday, Benzinga reported Another short squeeze could be in the works after options traders continue to hammer bullish AMC buy contracts. On Monday, AMC was struggling to regain support from the 21-day exponential moving average on the daily chart and head north towards a resistance level above the $ 39 level. Despite short sellers smoking a few times already this year, bearish institutions continue to build up in AMC. Of the 511.4 million shares of floating AMCs, the number of shares held short rose to 85.85 million in July, from 75.48 the previous month. Short sellers could be in trouble if bears continue to win the battle and on Monday, bullish options traders continued to buy calls. Together, the merchants bought more than $ 1.9 million worth of calls, with one merchant spending more than $ 500,000 for a single order. See also: How to buy AMC shares right now Why this is important: When a sweep order occurs, it indicates that the trader wanted to take a position quickly and is anticipating a large and imminent move in the stock price. A sweeper pays the market price for the call or put option instead of placing a bid, which scans the order book of multiple exchanges to execute the order immediately. These types of options orders are typically placed through institutions, and retail investors may find it useful to watch the sweepers as this indicates that smart money has taken a position. CMA jobs: Below is an overview of notable option alerts, courtesy of Benzinga Pro: At 10:18 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 205 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 31 expiring on August 20. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 66,420 for which the trader paid $ 3.24 per option contract.

At 10:34 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 200 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 31 expiring on August 20. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 73,000 for which the trader paid $ 3.65 per option contract.

At 10:35 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 200 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 31 expiring on August 20. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 73,000 for which the trader paid $ 3.65 per option contract.

At 10:37 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 317 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 34 expiring on September 17. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 179,105 for which the trader paid $ 5.65 per option contract.

At 10:37 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 300 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 34 expiring on September 17. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 171,000 for which the trader paid $ 5.70 per option contract.

At 10:39 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 300 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 34 expiring on September 17. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 178,500 for which the trader paid $ 5.95 per option contract.

At 10:40 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 300 AMC Entertainment options with a strike price of $ 50 expiring on September 17. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 60,000 for which the trader paid $ 2 per option contract.

At 10:40 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 373 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 35 expiring on September 17. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 75,719 for which the trader paid $ 2.03 per option contract.

At 10:40 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 301 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 50 expiring on September 17. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 57,900 for which the trader paid $ 1.91 per option contract.

At 10:47 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 292 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 20 expiring on December 17. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 540,200 for which the trader paid $ 18.50 per option contract.

At 11:07 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 565 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 35 expiring on August 20. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 114,130 for which the trader paid $ 2.02 per option contract.

At 11:08 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 448 AMC Entertainment options with an exercise price of $ 35 expiring on September 10. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 219,520 for which the trader paid $ 4.90 per option contract.

At 11:08 a.m., a trader executed an on-demand call sweep of 212 AMC Entertainment options with a strike price of $ 35 expiring on September 10. The trade represented a bullish bet of $ 103,880 for which the trader paid $ 4.90 per option contract. AMC price action: AMC Entertainment was trading up 5.5% to $ 35.32 at time of publication. The story continues See more Benzinga 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/options-traders-continue-slap-ask-191643482.html

