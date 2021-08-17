Tamil VJ turned actor Ananda Kannan dies of cancer at 48

Tamil VJ-turned-actor Anand Kannan, who was a popular name in the 1990s and early 2000s, has died of bile duct cancer. He was 48 years old.

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who worked with him in the Tamil film Saroja, confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. He shared a photo of the actor and wrote: “A great friend, a great human is no more! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences (sic).

Actor turned politician Gayatri Raguramm tweeted: “So shocked to hear about #Anandakannan .. sweet person. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and friends. He was always smiling and he made others laugh and smile. . Om shanti. “

Actor Ashok Kumar said, “Dear brother #Anandakannan you will always live with the positivity you exuded. Godbless U Rest in peace in Godz Abode and spread smiles and positive vibes up there … prayers that your family and loved ones will be blessed with the strength to face this situation (love) U Brother (sic). “

The fans also remembered him. One fan, tweeting an old photo of the actor, wrote: “This man was kinda awesome in my childhood, can’t believe he’s not anymore. #RIPSir I still remember because I had used to wait and watch #Sindubadh on #SunTv every weekend. And a very comical #Anchor too … #RIPAnandhaKannan Thanks for the memories! #Anandakannan Bless your soul. “

Sigh. Left too early. Shocking.

One of my favorite anchors. I still remember the way you spoke, laughed and anchored yourself.

Rest in peace Ananda Kannan. – Asuvini (zhEzhuthu_Station) August 16, 2021

Anand started his television career in Singapore. He then moved to Chennai and joined Sun Music as a video jockey. Some of its popular shows include Sindubad and Savaal Singapore.

In 2008 he made his acting debut with Venkat Prabhus Saroja, in which he played a cameo. He has starred in films such as Mullum Malarum and Adhisaya Ulagam, among others.

there: 10