Iron Man 3 Mandarin actor Ben Kingsley attends Shang-Chi premiere





Iron Man 3 actor Ben Kingsley, who played this movie’s version of The Mandarin, is on the red carpet for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Iron man 3the actor, Sir Ben Kingsley, was officially spotted on the red carpet forShang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. A long-awaited episode in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film is Phase 4’s second big-screen entry after the start ofBlack Widow. Actor Simu Liu will star when the film releases next month. The Ten Rings have been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for longer than most of the franchise. Beginnings in the 2008sIron Manas the terrorist organization responsible for the kidnapping of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), the group would eventually return toIron man 3edited by Ben Kingsleys The Mandarin. However, the Kingsley version of The Mandarin ended up being a fake orchestrated by Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), with Kingsley portraying a goofy and disgraced stage actor named Trevor Slattery.

Related: The 19 Iron Man Suit Versions Tony Stark Wore In The MCU Tonight, with Shang-Chi about his official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, another familiar face arrived at the premiere ofShang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings. Specifically, Sir Ben Kingsley has officially arrived on the red carpet, and the officialShang-ChiThe Twitter account caught his arrival. Take a look at the picture below: What makes Ben Kingsley’s arrival on the red carpet forShang-Chiso intriguing is his own connection to the character of the Mandarin. Although his take on the villain turned out to be wrong inIron man 3, Kingsley would later appear in a Marvel One-Shot calledHello king, who teased the arrival of the real Mandarin. Now,Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsis about to pay off that common thread almost a decade later by bringing audiences to the real Mandarin they’ve never been able to see. The arrival of Sir Ben Kingsley at the premiere ofShang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsObviously raises questions about his presence in the film as the MCU goes from fake Mandarin to real Mandarin. That said, these premieres often send out invitations to a lot of Hollywood actors who aren’t in the first movie, so Kingsley could very well be there just to make an appearance and support the project. Whatever happens, the cinephile population will be able to seeShang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsat the film premiere on September 3. Next: Fake Mandarin Trevor Slattery Should Be In The Shang-Chi Marvel Movie Source:Shang-Chi Fall 2021 movie preview: every movie release (and where to watch them)



