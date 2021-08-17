Michael Myers actor reveals his favorite kills from the 2018 sequel

James Jude Courtney reveals his favorite murders of 2018Halloween. Courtney reprized the role of Michael Myers for The CurrentHalloweentrilogy, replacing Tyler Mane as the new actor to play the Boogeyman.Halloweenthe sequels have gotten more and more bloody over the years, but the original John Carpenters film didn’t rely on blood to scare audiences. David Gordon GreensHalloweentook a lot of inspiration from the movie Carpenters and managed to update Michael Myers for today’s audience.

Rob zombies twoHalloweenfilms were often criticized for their gratuitous violence. However, Green has had just enough murders to make it clear that Michael is still a deadly killer even after 40 years in a sanatorium. Like a typical slasher, Michael kills his victims in various ways throughout the film. Within two days of his escape from Smith’s Grove Psychiatric Hospital, Michael manages to kill 16 people, pinning Dave to a wall with a kitchen knife, stomping on Dr. Sartains in the head and turning Officer Francis into a human Jack-o-Lantern. There have been many gruesome murders inHalloween, but two specific eliminations stand out for Courtney.





Courtney recently attendedFlashback weekendin Chicago to talk about becoming Michael Myers and his past work as an actor.HalloweenKillwas of course interviewed, but the actor also revealed his favorite murders from the 2018 sequel. The two murders that really stood out for Courtney are the death of Andrea Wagner, who is stabbed in the back of the neck, and the podcasters Aaron Korey and Dana Haines, who are beaten to death in a gas station washroom. Courtney’s full quote from the convention can be read below:

“Well, it’s kinda two. One of them is the window scene, because if I had to take someone out, that’s how I would do it. I would be really stealthy, very quickly I would kill them and leave. This hitman mafia that I knew at the time, I met him when he got out of jail and he was my roommate for a while. He stayed with me, I wrote his life, I got to know him. I knew him for several years until he passed away. He went to see me make a movie called The Hitlist and I was just playing a little Australian hitman. I had a high fall in a swimming pool. So I brought him to the premiere and I went out and he said, you know Jimmy, nice movie, but it’s not like that that you kill people. And I was like in the mafia how do you kill people? And he’s like a sword. And the guy was amazing with a knife, amazing with a sword. And that guy was just clinical. So that would be the fa lesson I’d kill someone, but I love the bathroom scene because it’s so brutal. There is no such thing as a good fight, especially when you win. So it’s a bit in between.

While 2018Halloweenhad its fair share of gore,Halloween killsis said to be even more brutal. The first oneHalloween killsthe trailer showed many gruesome murders, including the scene where Michael Myers slaughters a group of firefighters. Violence inHalloween killsThis really shouldn’t come as a surprise since the cast and crew have repeatedly reiterated how brutal the sequel will be.Halloween killswriter Scott Teems once said: “It’s like the first one on steroids “, andCarpentereven called him “the ultimate slasher.“Courtney himself commentedHalloween killsat the convention in Chicago, claiming the trailer only showed the tip of the iceberg.

Fans can anticipateHalloween killsbeing even more graphic thanHalloween. However, this raises the question of the intensityHalloween endswill be.Halloween endswill undoubtedly try to end the trilogy on a positive note, but increasing the death toll in each film may not be the way to go. Green vegetablesHalloweenwas able to mix kills with an intriguing storyline, so more gore doesn’t necessarily mean a better movie. We don’t know ifHalloween killsandHalloween endswill be able to match that perfect mix, but at least the cast and crew involved in the sequels are confident in the franchise’s future.

