Clint Eastwood’s 5 best films as a director (& 5 as an actor), according to Rotten Tomatoes

Famous Clint Eastwood has appeared in over 60 films, many of which were directed by himself. With a successful film and music career, Eastwood is one of Hollywood’s most enduring directors, with iconic films such asunforgivenhas won him many different awards around the world.

Honorable mentions for Best Eastwood Movies includeMadison County Bridges, which won 90% of reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, and the classicDirty Harry, which gained 89%. Eastwood won the Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director forMillion dollar baby, which won 90% over Rotten Tomatoes. But do his films get better scores when he's in front of the camera or in the director's chair?





ten DIRECTOR: Letters from Iwo Jima (2006) – 91%

Letters from Iwo Jimafollows an intense battle during WWII from the perspective of the Japanese soldiers who fought there. The tragic main character is played by Ken Watanabe, known for his roles inGodzillaandThe last SamouraiThe action scenes inLetters from Iwo Jima are intense and the drama has a lot of heart, as expected for a film directed by Eastwood.

Letters from Iwo Jimawas nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director and was an accompanying film forFlags of Our Fathers(2006), which showed the same events on the American side of the conflict.

9 DIRECTOR: High Plains Drifter (1973) – 93%

Eastwood plays the stranger, a mysterious man who seeks justice in a corrupt Old West town.High Plains Wandereris brilliantly done, featuring a ton of violence as well as weird and evocative imagery. At its core, it’s revenge, with a dash of mystery and ghostly dread.

The alien is tasked with defending a small town against a trio of criminals who have been released from prison, but the alien is not a conquering hero. He has his own motives, he can be as cruel as the criminals; he wants the townspeople to pay as much as the wicked.

8 DIRECTOR: Honkytonk Man (1982) – 93%

This musical drama is loosely based on the life of 1920s country singer Jimmie Rodgers. Eastwood plays Red Stovall, a singer who travels to Nashville to perform at an important audition despite his worsening tuberculosis. Eastwood plays alongside his current son, Kyle Eastwood, who plays Red’s nephew, Whit.

Although Honkytonk manwasn’t a complete financial success, it has many endearing qualities including a feel-good tone and a sweet, heart-wrenching ending. Kyle Eastwood is an accomplished jazz bassist, and he has also composed music forGran Torino(2008) andMillion dollar baby(2004).

7 DIRECTOR: Pale Rider (1985, 93%)

Eastwood plays Preacher, a loner who represents death in the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Preacher protects a small town from a gang of corrupt miners and their armed thugs, a recurring theme in the Eastwood films.Wanderer of the high plains,there are ghostly elements in this movie, but Preacher is much more benevolent to the people he wants to protect.

Pale ridercontains many religious themes, with Preacher quoting a few verses from the Bible, as well as saying “God works in mysterious ways.” Greed is also present, as the big mining company wants to wring the small town out for every penny it has.

6 ACTOR: Coogan’s Bluff (1968, 95%)

Clint Eastwood starred in this’ 60s crime thriller.Coogan’s bluffwas directed by Don Siegel, who also directedInvasion of the Body Thieves(1956) and worked closely with Eastwood on several other films.

Coogan is a deputy sheriff who must transport a killer to jail, but the killer escapes and Coogan must obtain it to achieve his goal. This character sets up the later roles Eastwood would play the macho archetype of the tough and responsible cop.

5 ACTOR: In the Line of Fire (1993, 96%)

Eastwood stars alongside John Malkovich and Rene Russo as Frank Horrigan, a guilt-ridden Secret Service agent for his failure to prevent the assassination of JFK. A gunman threatens to kill the current president, and to right his past mistakes, Horrigan asks to protect him.

The juxtaposition of Malkovich’s painstaking dialogue and Eastwood’s brutal actions make for a gripping drama that was nominated for Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing at the Oscars. Malkovich was also nominated for Best Supporting Actor.

4 ACTOR: Escape From Alcatraz (1979, 96%)

Based on an attempted escape from the real Alcatraz prison, Eastwood’s main character Frank Morris teams up with other prisoners and attempts to escape the island.Escape from Alcatrazis similar in plot toShawshank’s Redemption(1994) and was Danny Glover’s first film.

LikeShawshank, the main character runs into a cruel and dehumanizing guard, a trope often found in prison movies.Escape from Alcatraz is tense and emotional, making sure the audience sympathizes with his characters.

3 DIRECTOR: Unforgiven (1992, 96%)

Eastwood plays William “Bill” Munny, a retired bounty hunter who reluctantly returns to kill after many years. unforgiven examines and critiques aspects of previous westerns, explores the burden of murder, and exposes “heroic” characters as cowards who kill for their own gain. The film was remade in 2013 and starred Ken Watanabe, who worked alongside Eastwood for Letters from Iwo Jima.

2 ACTOR: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly (1966, 97%)

The good the bad and the uglyfollows three gunmen trying to find buried treasure. Eastwood plays the benevolent bounty hunter Blondie (also known as Joe or The Man With No Name), portraying Good in the title. Blondie opposes the mercenary Angel Eyes (the Evil One) and teams up with the bandit Tuco (the Ugly) to reach the treasure first.

Thisis one of Eastwood’s best films and an enduring classic. There are so many elements ofThe good the bad and the uglywhich still hold today, like the iconic score, brilliant cinematography and intense performances.

1 ACTOR: A Fistful of Dollars (1964) – 98%

Like many westerns, a handful of dollarsstarts with a stranger who goes to town and looks for what he can earn, which in this case is money. Eastwood plays an antihero who pits two wealthy families against each other for his own gain, unlike his previous role as the TV show’s mainstream protagonist.Rawhide.

Sergio Leone is by far the most famous spaghetti western director, and his A A handful of dollarspopularized the genre.

NEXT: The 10 Best Non-Western Clint Eastwood Movies, Ranked (According To IMDB)



