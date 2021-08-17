Today in the history of entertainment | Federal Information Network





On August 17, 1964, The Kinks single You Really Got Me was released in Great Britain. In 1969, the three-day Woodstock Music and Art Fair concluded in upstate New York. One of the memorable moments of the day was The Who’s Pete Townshend knocking Yippie Abbie Hoffman off the stage during Tommy’s performance. In 1974, keyboardist Patrick Moraz replaced Rick Wakeman in the group Yes. In 1983, lyricist Ira Gershwin died in Beverly Hills, California at the age of 86. Together with his songwriter brother George, they wrote classic songs like S Wonderful and The Man I Love. In 1986, Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen performed his first gig with the band since losing his left arm in a car crash in 1984. Also in 1986, 42 people were beaten or stabbed during a Run-DMC concert in Long Beach, California. In 1992, actor-director Woody Allen admitted to having a romantic relationship with Soon-Yi Previn (SOON-ee PREH-vihn), the 21-year-old adopted daughter of Allens’ longtime companion, actress Mia. Farrow. Allen and Previn married in 1997. Also in 1992, singer Wayne Newton filed for bankruptcy. He owed approximately $ 20 million to 200 creditors. In 1994, actor David Caruso left the cast of NYPD Blue to pursue a career in film. He was replaced in the series by Jimmy Smits. In 2011, Katy Perry had her fifth number one hit from her album Teenage Dream, tying Michael Jackson’s record from her album Bad. Perrys’ song Last Friday Night (TGIF) was number one. His other number one hits were California Gurls, Firework, ET and the title track. Today’s birthdays: actor Robert DeNiro is 78 years old. The Box Tops guitarist Gary Talley is 74 years old. Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes is 72 years old. Actor Robert Joy (CSI: NY) is 70 years old. Dexys Midnight Runners singer Kevin Rowland is 68 years old. Country singer – songwriter Kevin Welch is 66 years old. XTC bassist Colin Molding is 66 years old. The Go-Gos singer Belinda Carlisle is 63 years old. Actor Sean Penn is 61 years old. Jazz saxophonist Everette Harp is 60 years old. Guitarist Gilby Clarke (Guns N Roses) is 59. Singer Maria McKee is 57 years old. Drummer Steve Gorman (The Black Crowes) is 56 years old. Singer-bassist Jill Cunniff (kuh-NIF) (Luscious Jackson) is 55 years old. Actor David Conrad (Ghost Whisperer, Relativity) is 54 years old. Rapper Posdnuos (POS) -deh-noos) from De La Soul is 52 years old. New Kids on the Block actor-singer Donnie Wahlberg is 52 years old. TV personality Giuliana Rancic (joo-lee-AH-nuh RAN-sik) (Fashion Police, E! News) is 47 years old. Actor Bryton James (Family Matters) is 35. Actor Brady Corbet (cor-BAY) (24, thirteen) is 33. Actor Taissa Farmiga (ty-EE-sah far-MEE-gah) (American Horror Story) is 27 years old. Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located in the European Economic Area.

