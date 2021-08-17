Bollywood restaurateur spends $ 3.5 million to save ailing mall





A Bollywood restaurateur has teamed up with a local real estate developer and handed out more than $ 3.5 million to revive their neighborhood mall after Covid-19 forced struggling downtown businesses to close. Will Patel launched his popular Indian restaurant, the Bollywood Bar at Helensvale Village this year, but the future of Lindfield Rd centers was uncertain with tenants hit hard by the pandemic. The occupancy rate was below 50 percent when the dilapidated center was put up for sale with Kris Racette of Asset Property Sales. It was purchased for $ 3,528,888 by Mr. Patel and his business partner, Nigel Mulitalo, a Coomera-based developer for the Ainat Group. During the six-month settlement period through August, the contractor pair brought the complex back to capacity with all 15 leased stores, including four new tenants and a number of long-standing businesses. Mr Mulitalo said he was a regular customer of the ’s barber shop and was dismayed to see the local shopping district in conflict. I thought it would be a great opportunity to revitalize the center if it goes on sale as it was half full and also needed a facelift, Mr Mulitalo said. We would like to see Helensvale Village become a local neighborhood meeting center. Mr Patel said a series of upgrades would be made following the rebranding of the village, which was previously marketed as Helensvale Convenience Center. New rest areas would be introduced as part of a plan to maintain a mixed retail profile that includes a variety of food outlets. It will be great to get feedback from the local community to see what they would like to see in the village of Helensvale if positions become available as we are now fully rented. Ownership records show the resort was last purchased by a foreign owner in May 2006 for $ 3.1 million. The centers’ problems escalated when the main tenant of SPAR Express moved out, leaving the previous owner to step in so the supermarket could remain open to local residents until a new franchise owner was found this year. NO MORE NEWS Ashmore House Breaks Its Own Sales Record Housing affordability survey to shake up taxes Australian swimming star trades pool for property By December, eight stores had gone out of business, including a butcher, a medical center and the popular Kiwi Fish and Chips store. It reopened with new owners this year. Marketing officer Mr Racette said the purchase was a turning point for the underperforming center. The center had persistent vacancies for at least 10 years, but Covid was the breaking point, Mr Racette said. While this complex is not for the faint of heart, the upside potential is such that a measured investor can realize a substantial windfall gain through a number of possible strategies. The center includes 1,126 m² of rental space, secured under the same title on a block of 4,782 m². It offers a projected annual income of $ 475,000 or more based on a full rental.

