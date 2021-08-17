Bollywood brides who chose to wear shades of white at one of their wedding ceremonies!





With the arrival of marriage, come tons of fashion choices that we have to make. The makeup we want to wear, the theme we want to assign to each ceremony, if we want our wedding to be minimalist or grandiose and above all, what are we going to wear! Fashion is one of the most important choices we make in our wedding ceremonies. No matter how subtle a gamer we are, when it comes to wedding ceremonies we have no choice but to follow the herd mentality that equates brightly colored marriage. However, we present to you a list of some of our beautiful Bollywood divas who have broken all stereotypes to make their wedding look stand out! Inspiration incoming ladies! Rhea Kapoor – Wedding Image Credit: rhea kapoor instagram As producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor recently got married in a very intimate affair, unlike her sister Sonam, her dress sense has left everyone in awe. Instead of the usual traditional red themed lehenga, Rhea Kapoor opted to wear an Anamika Khannas design. Her lehenga was in shades of white and gold, she wore a cape in the same color combination and complimented her look with a head veil made of tiny pearls. It’s safe to say that Rhea Kapoor chose an I Do fashion sense for her saat sphere (7)! Deepika Padukone – Reception Image Credit: cdn0.weddingwire One of the most awe-inspiring affairs of 2018 was the wedding of the powerful and heavenly duo – Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh! While Deepika wore the brightest colors in the many ceremonies and functions associated with her wedding, it was her reception outfit that stood out. The reception is the only wedding ceremony that gives us the freedom to wear even something as dark as black. Completely ignoring this notion, DP stunned us all in her ivory and gold chikankari saree. Her long dupatta and her hair pulled back tightly made her look like a real queen! Samantha Ruth Prabhu – Wedding Image Credit: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Instagram The 2 star family man, Samantha’s wedding look gave us some major fashion goals! She wore her husband’s grandmother’s sari for her wedding and the cream and ivory shades of her saree made her so elegant it was surreal. If you are a South Indian or want to go for a white saree with a chunky border for their wedding, here is the look you must consider! Don’t Miss – Tips to Avoid Looking Extremely Thin on Your Wedding Day Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – Mehendi Ceremony Image credit: media.vogue While her sister Rhea Kapoor sported shades of white and gold during her wedding, Sonam chose these shades for a Mehendi! A ceremony where brides usually prefer to wear shades of green, our B-Town fashionista Sonam Kapoor looked divine in her white and gold lehenga designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla! Everything about her look was so beautiful that in a room full of sticky undertones, Soman looked elite in white! Don’t miss the bride’s best friend? Here are some outfits that will make you stand out! Priyanka Chopra Bollywood Queen and Hollywood Idol PeeCee had an elaborate marriage to our teenage crush Nick Jonas. While her Hindu wedding lehenga was as red as it gets, she left us with a pleasant surprise by choosing the shades of white and gold in her Mehendi as well as the Sangeet ceremony! While the actress wore a personalized all-white Ralph Lauren dress to her Christian-style wedding, who also knew how to wear color in Hindu ceremonies! We hope you enjoyed reading this article. If you want to read more such articles, stay tuned to HerZindagi!

