Pallak Lalwani to make Bollywood debut in Hansal Mehtas Faraaz

Pallak Lalwani, who has worked mainly in South Indian films so far, is now making his Bollywood debut with director Hansal Mehtas Faraaz. Pallak, who made her acting debut in Telugu with Abbayitho Ammayi with Naga Shourya, and in Tamil with Baba Bhaskars Kuppathu Raja, is a well-known face in southern industry. Pallak will be seen as one of the main characters in Hansal Mehtas Faraaz, a joint production of filmmaker Anubhav Sinhas Benaras Mediaworks, T-Series and Mahana Films Sahil Saigal, Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasauwala. Faraaz is an action-thriller feature film directed by Hansal Mehta. The film is based on the Holey Artisan coffee attack that rocked Bangladesh in July 2016. Speaking about how she got the part, Pallak said: I have been auditioning for some time with MCC (Mukesh Chhabra Casting). I was actually on a trip when I got a call for this project and had to shoot my audition clip outside with my friends who gave me hints and helped me record. a self-test. Within weeks, I got a call and was locked up for the role. Speaking about his experience working with Hansal Mehta, Pallak said: “It has been an incredible experience working with Hansal Sir, and I am grateful to have started my journey in this industry with him. I loved being on the sets, I felt right at home. Hansal Sir has given us all a bit of freedom to explore our characters in our own way. Before we were on sets, we had grueling workshops and sessions that lasted for months. Working on the project has been an amazing and fruitful learning experience for me and I sincerely hope that I will be part of many other projects with him in the future. Pallaks Sinam’s next films starring Arun Vijay and Partner with Aadhi Pinisetty and Hansika Motwani will be released this year. She is currently training in oriental dance and Kathak. Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana today onTelegram every day. Click on the link to subscribe.

