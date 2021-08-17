Ajay Devgns Maidaan’s brief schedule for August 20 kick-off: Bollywood News





Superstar Ajay Devgn has always been one of Bollywood’s biggest fans. But after the resounding success of Tanhaji: the unsung warrior (2020), his popularity has taken to another level and all of his upcoming films are highly anticipated. One of his many upcoming films that has generated a huge hype is Maidaan. Directed by Badhaai Ho (2018) by director Amit Sharma, it tells the story of the golden age of Indian football in the 1950s when the national team won gold at the Asian Games in 1951 and 1962, and also reached the semi-finals of the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. Ajay plays the role of coach, Syed Abdul Rahim, in this film, which has gone up to scale. The film hasn’t been in the news for some time, but Bollywood Hungama has now discovered that filming will resume this week in Mumbai. A source told us, this is a short 3 day program. Filming will begin on August 20 and continue until August 22. After this shoot, the makers intend to complete the remaining parts after the monsoon. Then the shooting will finally end. The source continued, It goes without saying that all Covid security protocols will be followed during filming. Preparation for this brief program is in full swing. Interestingly, August 19 will mark two years since the day Maidaan went upstairs. The sports film has faced many delays and obstacles, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. What was heartbreaking for producer Boney Kapoor was that the team had to build a massive makeshift stadium on Madh Island three times. It was first dismantled in May 2020 due to the first lockdown. The set was then rebuilt in November 2020. Filming resumed in February 2021 and four major football matches were filmed here. Then filming came to a halt again due to the second lockdown in April 2021. In May 2021, due to Cyclone Tauktae, a large part of the complex was destroyed. Boney Kapoor then revealed about the extent of the loss: “Last year, when we dismantled, the materials could be reused. But after destruction in a cyclone, almost nothing is recoverable. most of them are gone. ”He also added,“ What I’m going through is horrible. I don’t want to be reminded of that. If I think about the pressure or the feeling of loss, I will start to cry. If I think about going over budget and piling up expenses, I might just sink into depression. “ Earlier in the year, Maidaan was also in the news because its theatrical release was going to clash with the SS Rajamoulis RRR. Both films were due for release on October 15 and the two stars Ajay Devgn, although Ajay has a brief role in RRR. A commercial source said: Since the filming of Maidaan is still pending and also due to the Covid-19 situation it is unlikely to be released on October 15th. However, RRRThe makers intend to bring their great period drama to this date. Read also:The sets of Maidaan, star of Ajay Devgn, severely damaged by Cyclone Tauktae More pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

