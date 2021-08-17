Toggle the desi avatar





They say the country is, the same should be the appearance; and, in recent years, the feeling of “making a voice for the local” has undoubtedly caught up with celebrities in fashion and Bollywood. As the pandemic has restricted travel around the world, movie actors are surely flying to their countries in their best Indian attire. From Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor to Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani and many other Bollywood divas strut the airport in traditional Indian attire. Desi divas Until some time ago, wearing Indian clothes for traveling was not considered “stylish” enough, but thanks to Bollywood actresses, the mindset is changing. Brahmastra actress Rashi Mal says, “I think marketing and brand repositioning can help change that mindset. A large majority of young people do not think of Indian clothing when it comes to traveling. They generally don’t associate Indian clothing with freedom of movement and ease of use. For all you know, this could be a huge untapped market. When traveling, I love a kurta paired with tights and a tank top with a cute Indian skirt makes this a roomy outfit that allows you to sit down however you like.

While actress Geetika Mehandru from the film Kabir Singh opines, “For me, comfort is a preference – and an easy-to-wear Indian costume is the best option. A simple cotton dupatta and a long suit salwar with flats paired with jhumkas are my favorite look. I think it’s a stylish look and it showcases Indian beauty so I prefer it for traveling as well. Fly in style While styling for airport looks, most designers and stylists opt for an elegant, casual and comfortable ensemble with an international aesthetic. Fabrics that breathe easily, soft trims and minimal embroidery, as well as upgrades or accents, are always a preference, says designer Gopi Vaid. He recommends: “Invest in loose silhouettes like the palazzo, the dupatta, the pants, the long, layered kurta-style jacket, the kaftan with ankle-length pants and scarves. These styles are not fitted which allows for ease and flexibility of movement, so they are very popular for travel.

For travel, Indianwear can be combined with light jewelry and comfortable shoes. “Avoid dupattas and large jewelry because it can be awkward,” warns designer Prakhar Gupta of the brand Untung. He says, “In India, celebrities are setting the tone for young people to follow. If we have more and more celebrities who approve of Indian clothes, it will be taken up by young people. Ethnic dresses, easy straight kurtas with pants would be my favorite options for travel looks. For me, Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty, and Genelia Desouza wear effortless Indian outfits for the airport. Wise accessorize For every traveler, comfort plays an important role in choosing a wardrobe and traditional Indian outfits shape the look of the airport for the same reason. Designer Laksheeta Govil of the Fizzy Goblet label adds: “They are elegant, chic but very comfortable and easy. My top favorite picks in this category would be a beautiful kurta set in soft hand-woven fabrics, quirky yet super comfy juttis, easy-to-wear kurtas that can be worn with jeans and paired with kolhapuris that add style on the go. A few of my favorites are Kiara’s recent airport look and how she kept it simple with an ethnic yellow silk suit and paired it with juttis. Likewise, Sara Ali Khan always pairs her juttis and sandals so easily that she elevates a basic kurta look. “I think wearing Indian clothes when traveling is very comfortable. Keep it minimal style with pretty handcuffs or small earrings and shoes like juttis or kolhapuris. My favorites are a classic saree, a kurta set and minimalist jewelry. For a kurta ensemble, you can ditch an Indo-Western style dupatta and jacket with oxide jewelry and juttis for a stunning look. “

– Srushti Gupta, celebrity stylist …

