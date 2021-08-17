Malaika Arora launches healthy food delivery service







Malaika Arora

Image Credit: Instagram / MalaikaArora

Bollywood model Malaika Arora loves to eat healthy and hopes to inspire others to do the same with her delivery-only restaurant called Nude Bowls, which will be operating in several Indian cities. She says all of the dishes on her menu will focus on healthy eating and nutritious ingredients. No more secrets. I have built something that is going to be exciting for you and me. Get ready to eat the most delicious and healthy meals with me! So, NUDE BOWLS, this is it! N = Nutritious U = Undisguised D = Delicious E = Eats Are you excited? Arora wrote as she launched her restoration app. According to her social media posts, Arora was heavily involved from the conceptualization phase itself. I enjoyed these endless discussions. Plan the menu, choose bowls rather than plates, opt for organic packaging, and much more! Now when I look back it all seems fruitful. I wanted to create a food brand that you and I can enjoy without a doubt, especially on the content. NUDE bowls. It’s real and honest, Arora said. Its menu includes such dishes as a bowl of grilled herb-crusted chicken with barbecue sauce, a bowl of Lebanese falafel with pita, and a bowl of house-style dal makhani rice. Besides his businesses, the Pilates-loving celebrity is also entering a new phase in his personal life. Her son Arhaan Khan left for further education and was seen to drop him off at Mumbai airport on August 17th. His empty nesting phase awaits him now. As we both embark on a new unexplored journey, filled with nervousness, fear, excitement, distance, new experiences … All I know is I’m super proud of my Arhaan. Now is the time to spread your wings, fly, soar and live out all your dreams … I already miss you, Arora wrote.

