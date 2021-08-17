My theater has died out: Amanda Kloots on the love and loss of actor Nick Cordero | Theater

WWhen you’re on Broadway and suddenly find your show is over, you feel that wave of sadness. As a member of the cast, you couldn’t have done anything to save him. You didn’t write the script; you didn’t call the shots. You just had to show up, smile, dance, perform and give it your all every day. Your cast has become like your family, the theater like your home and your dressing room like your own personal bedroom in this house, your space filled with photos, maps and memories. After your last show, you have to take everything apart, put everything in a box and leave the theater at nightfall.

Closing a show had happened to me too many times. When Bullets over Broadway closed in 2014, I was devastated. The show had brought me so much joy, distraction and confidence while facing my divorce. It was a stable salary for a job that I enjoyed, and I had formed a family from that cast. It also brought me Nick. The show which closed its doors just four months after opening didn’t seem fair. I felt like I had lost everything I had just won and was so worried about what was to come.

Nick, on the other hand, immediately accepted it. He told me that when a show ended he was sad, sure, but he also saw it as a sign that it was time to move on, to see what came next. He was the kind of person who, once he achieved something, ticked that box and started to think about the next dream. As I cried as I filled my dressing room and left the theater for the last time, Nick kept my head held high as he cleaned his and walked out of the stage door ready for whatever was to follow.

Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots perform a song by Bullets Over Broadway at the Tony Awards in 2014. Photograph: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

When Nick was battling Covid, I realized his room had become my dressing room, the nurses and doctors my cast, and the hospital our theater. On the day of his death, we were in a circle around his hospital bed, waiting, sobbing. We tried to calm down as much as we could over the minutes. We expected Nick to pass quickly, but his numbers remained stable, despite being disconnected from most machines. I wanted to tell the staff to stop so we have more time, one more chance to save him. But instead, I watched as they removed it from the last machine, the fan, and pulled it away. Without it, he couldn’t breathe.

Afterward, I slowly moved into Nick’s bedroom, removing anything I had placed there for the past three months. There were cards and letters from people around the world, poster-sized photos of us on the walls, three daily devotional books I had read, loudspeakers to play music for him. and his 2020 vision board. There was nothing else I could do now but put everything in a box and get out while my theater darkened.

I felt so defeated. I had lost.

I had given everything to this fight inside me, but I had lost.

The days after Nick’s death are foggy. I wasn’t in denial, but I didn’t feel like he was gone. It seemed like another time I wasn’t allowed to visit the hospital for a few days. It would take a little while for the pain to set in, and then the grief. It settles again, months later. All I really felt at the start was defeat and overwhelming sadness.

I wouldn’t have made it through the week without my family. My mom and Nicks mom helped me with our son Elvis, and my dad and brother Todd each set up a desk in the office and took care of the hundreds of phone calls. They worked tirelessly as I walked around the house in a daze, doing my best to be a mom. This fight had consumed every moment, thought and ounce of energy over the past three months, and now, suddenly, it was over. No more frenzied nights of Google searches, no more chanting at 3 p.m., no more mornings or afternoons by Nicks’ hospital bed, no more pep talk, no more phone calls with Dr John, Dr Larry and Dr Ng. These people came into my life and became the generals of my army. It was so strange to realize that I wouldn’t talk to them several times a day anymore. It was a huge adjustment for me. The battle was over and we had lost.

Live Your Life: My Nick Cordero Love and Loss Story. Photography: AP

It had been three months since I woke up and called the hospital early for an update, three months since I spent a full day with Elvis without the worries of the hospital does weigh on my mind. I felt, again, how it felt like the end of a Broadway show. There is a strange period that the actors go through as they realize it, I don’t have to go to the theater anymore. I don’t need to sing this song anymore. I never have to do this dance again. They hardly know what to do on their own, without the routine they have become so used to; they forget what they were doing every day before the opening of this show. They struggle to find their way to a new routine.

Everyone in my life, everyone in the world, knew what had happened, but Elvis was only one year old. He made us all laugh during the day as we tried to make the moves. Once he went to bed, the house calmed down and reality started to sink in. I myself cried to fall asleep every night. He was my reason to get out of bed and smile.