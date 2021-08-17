Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, known for his dancing skills, has taken on the viral ‘Permission to dance ‘ challenge by BTS. The South Korean septet released their third English single on July 9, 2021, and the clip was widely appreciated. The group also launched a global challenge for the song on YouTube short films in which fans from all over took part, including celebrities. It ended a few days ago and the compilation will go live in September.

Varun Dhawan takes up the challenge

Varun Dhawan shared a video on Instagram with choreographer Alisha Singh. Dancing in the footsteps of the song’s hook, it captioned the video, “We don’t need permission to dance #Btsarmy. #Warmupsong.”

‘Permission to dance‘spreads the message that you don’t need permission to dance your way, dedicated to anyone who is having a bad day or who is discouraged in the face of reality. Words of encouragement spill over into a leaping rhythm that energizes you to get up and dance again.

Interestingly, in 2019, Varun was seen wearing a double-breasted Dior suit that BTS’s Jin wore during the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2018 FANS ‘CHOICE in Japan.

On the work side, Varun Dhawan has come full circle Bhediya. He will play in Jugg Jeeyo jug, the next of Sriram Raghavan.

READ ALSO: Varun Dhawan takes to social media to wish dad David Dhawan his birthday

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.