Bradley Cooper’s “A Star Is Born” Had a “Bad Idea”

Lady Gaga may have won her first Oscar for her and Bradley Cooper’s 2018 remake of “A Star Is Born,” butBarbra streisandis not impressed.

“I thought it was a bad idea,” she said The Australian projectSunday about the fourth remake of the musical drama.

Streisand starred in the 1976 remake with Kris Kristofferson, following in Janet Gaynor’s footsteps andJudy Garland, who performed in the original versions of 1937 and 1954, respectively. But Streisand said his successor lacked originality.

“At first when I heard it was going to be done again, it was supposed to be Will Smith Smith and Beyonc,” she said, referring to Beyoncé. previously attached to the project in 2011 with director Clint Eastwood before Cooper took over. “I was like ‘this is interesting.’ Making it really different, different kinds of music, integrated actors. I thought that was a great idea.”

Streisand said she was “surprised when I saw how it looked like the version I made in 1976”. She expected Cooper to “change the story a bit” like she did for her remake.

“When I did ‘A Star Is Born’ Judy Garland was so awesome in it, I was like ‘Oh my God, how am I going to do that?’ “Streisand called back.” I have to change it. I’m going to be a singer-songwriter who plays guitar, and Kris Kristofferson is already a singer-songwriter. “

Cooper’s directorial debut grossed over $ 436 million worldwide, winning the Oscar for Best Original Song and many other accolades. But for Streisand, it’s not important.

“I can’t argue about success, but I don’t care so much about success as it is about originality,” she said.

“A Star is Born” is one of those movies that gets remakes from time to time. All four films follow a famous musician, struggling with alcoholism, who helps a promising young singer come to the fore, and then the two fall in love.

Streisand’s recent thoughts on the 2018 film, however, differ from his original reviews. After the film was released, she said Additional she “loved” the movie. She added, “I think it’s wonderful. (Lady Gaga) is wonderful.”

Streisand also visited the set of Cooper’s “A Star is Born” while filming, according to Weekly entertainment. “She gave us a blessing,” Cooper said.

