actor hopes to wake people up with his portrayal of Baldwin | Arts

actor hopes to wake people up with his portrayal of Baldwin
When Greig Sargeants’ parents came from Guyana, they first settled in Brooklyn, but eventually moved to an all-white Jewish neighborhood on Long Island.
My goal in life from an early age was to be an actor because, I think, in a way, acting kind of saved my life, says Sargeant. I was only seven when we moved to Long Island, and my dad sat me down and told me that there were people in town who were upset that we moved there. Therefore, we were not allowed to raise our voices or show anger because my sister and I had to be the representatives of our race.
And that’s when the sergeant says he realized how unfair it was and started to get very, very angry. The result was that he began to act. And her parents became very worried.
This was around the time I discovered the theater, a place where, for the first time in my life, I could talk for two hours from my point of view, without anyone interrupting me. And this is the story of how I became an actor, from the age of eleven until now.
After earning his undergraduate degree in theater from the State University of New York, Sargeant received a full scholarship from West Virginia University to earn his MFA. He has been a full-time actor in New York City since 1987.
And today he’s appearing in a new world premiere production of Elevator Repair Service, a theater ensemble founded in 1991, in a play called Baldwin and Buckley in Cambridge. Designed by Sargeant and ERS, production takes place September 9-11 at FringeArts, 140 N. Columbus Blvd.
According to Sargeant, in 1965, James Baldwin and William F. Buckley, Jr. were invited to the Cambridge University Union to debate the resolution The American Dream is at the Expense of The American Negro.
The result was a provocative and deeply insightful confrontation between Baldwin, one of the most powerful figures in the civil rights movement, and Buckley, often considered the father of 20th century patrician conservatism.
As someone who has always been so concerned with race, when I started the play, I felt the issues were just as relevant today as they were in 1965, Sargeant insists. We need to remind people that we have come a long way, but we still have a long way to go.
And so when people ask me what my goal is with this piece, I tell them it’s to wake up sleeping children, people who don’t think race involves them, and yet their attitude towards race has made it so much damage.
And, Sargeant insists, he can easily identify with James Baldwin in any way. Were both black. They were both men. Both were artists. We both love Paris and have spent a lot of time there. And I think every person of color can identify with James Baldwin in one way or another.
So when he speaks, everything he says is universal for all of us, Sargeant continues. We know what he’s talking about. We know what it means to be black in a predominantly white culture. His words are words that everyone of color can understand and identify with.
But what gives Sargeant the most pleasure in this play is the fact that as a child he was not allowed to express his opinions. And now I have a voice and a special voice to it. I am able to pronounce the words of the man who was so brilliant and so ahead of his time.
