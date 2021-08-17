Entertainment
Field of Dreams, starring Kevin Costner, is available on Peacock
Field of Dreams are just three words people couldn’t get enough of lately. Now you can watch the 1989 classic, starring Kevin Costner, on Peacock.
Recent popularity, of course, has everything to do with Hollywood theater and Thursday’s final 9-8 dramatic victory for the Chicago White Sox over the New York Yankees in what was billed as the Field of Dreams game.
Played in Dyersville, Iowa, the game paid homage to the 80s classic.
In the film, Iowa farmer Ray Kinsella (Costner) is inspired by a voice to pursue a dream in which he turns his cornfield into a baseball field as the ghosts of the greatest players emerge. The film, written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, received three Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Original Score for the James Horners Soundtrack.
Field of Dreams is always in the conversation for the best baseball movie.
The film is now streaming on Peacock.
What is Peacock TV?
peacock is the place to be for NBCUniversal content and has an archive of NBC comedies and dramas, live sports, Universal Studios movies, and new original content.
It is currently available to anyone interested.
How much does it cost?
There are a few options to consider.
- Free Peacock TV: As the name suggests, this is a free service. There are ads and you have access to a limited library or archive.
- Peacock Premium with ads: For $ 4.99 per month or $ 50 per year, this plan gives users full access to Peacock TV content with commercial breaks.
- Peacock Premium ad-free: For $ 9.99 per month or $ 100 per year. This paid plan gives users full access to Peacock TV content without ads
What is available on Peacock?
- Instant access to hundreds of films from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation and Focus Features.
- Thousands of hours of iconic tv shows, including full seasons of trendy favorites, classics and NBC hits from the current season.
- Peacock Channels – playback of your favorite movies, shows and clips, 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with The Office Shorts, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, Seth Meyers Now, TODAY All Day, True Crime, and Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
- A daily dose of live news, featuring the best of NBC News, CNBC, MSNBC and E! New; plus late night and pop culture to satisfy your FOMO.
- Live Sports, including the upcoming US Open as well as the English Premier League.
- Children’s movies and shows, including the all-new seasons of Wheres Waldo? and curious George.
- To hit Spanish TV Telemundo shows and news.
Mark Heim is a sports reporter for The Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Mark_Heim.
