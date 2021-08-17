Bollywood actors who made films in Afghanistan, now under the Taliban





Kabul Express to Khuda Gawah in Dharmatma, here is a list of Indian films shot in scenic areas of Afghanistan, now under Taliban control The internet is teeming with shocking videos and images of Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan after the Taliban took control. In the videos we can see the citizens of the country in chaos and turmoil. Many families have gathered at Kabul airport to leave the country. So many men are seen hanging from planes and trying to flee the country. Sadly, Afghanistan has been torn apart and now has an unpredictable future. Once, Bollywood actors went to shoot their films in this beautiful place in Afghanistan. Dharmatma: Bollywood actors like Feroz Khan, Hema Malini, Rekha and Premnath went to Afghanistan for their film. It has been said that Dharmatma was the first Hindi film shot in Afghanistan. Directed by Feroz Khan, the film, which dates from 1975, was based on the iconic Hollywood film The Godfather. Khuda Gawah: Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sridevi and Nagarjuna, the film was directed by Mukul Anand. Khuda Gawah was shot in the rocky wilderness of Afghanistan, which looked stunning on the big screen. In an interview, Amitabh spoke about the country’s volatile times. Reports suggest that Khuda Gawah, released in 1992, was the most viewed Indian film in Afghanistan. Janasheen: It was Feroz Khan’s second film shot in Afghanistan. The film was released in 2003, starring Fardeen Khan and Celina Jaitley in the lead roles. The film was shot in Afghanistan after the reign of the Taliban. Kabul Express: A 2006 film directed by Kabir Khan, starring John Abraham, Arshad Warsi in the lead roles. The film, produced by Aditya Chopra, revolves around two Indian reporters sent to Afghanistan. Their job was to report on the post-September 2001 US-led invasion. Torbaaz: This 2020 film was released on Netflix, directed by Girish Malik. The film starred Sanjay Dutt and Nargis Fakhri played the lead roles. Torbaaz was filmed in Afghanistan. The film is also shot in places like Bishkek and Kyrgyzstan, becoming the first Indian film. The film is about child suicide bombers in Afghanistan.

