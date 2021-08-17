“Industry” actor Nabhaan Rizwan talks about Lena Dunham, rap and her new summer romance

It’s a refreshing reminder that love is possible, says Nabhaan Rizwan of The Last Letter from Your Lover, his first major lead role. Adapted from the novel by Jojo Moyes, it follows two stories from different eras: a heady romance on the Côte d’Azur of the 1960s and an innocent case in contemporary London. Rizwan plays Rory, a newspaper archivist who, along with reporter Ellie played by Felicity jones finds a cache of heartbreaking letters sent between two lovers in the 1960s (Big Little Lies Shailene woodley and Fantastic Beasts Callum Turner). Although decades apart, their stories slowly intertwine.

Previously, when I watched this genre, its archaic genre roles perpetuated and [that] get me out of the movie. It’s a distraction, says Rizwan, 24. But this script was different. Yes, there’s the obligatory (and beloved) scene of kissing in the rain, but there’s also a woman taking the lead, and love is the last thing she thinks of. We rarely see this on screen, but it’s like that in real life relationships.

Director Augustine Frizzell, of Euphoria fame, was a huge draw for Rizwan. Sometimes uncovering scenes can be like trying to solve a puzzle, says Rizwan. But Augustine made everything easy. The chance to flex his comedic prowess was another. You will fall in love with the goofy and goofy Rory as much as you will make love with Anthony (Turner).

Photo credit: Parisa Taghizadeh

The Last Letter from Your Lover is less political than his previous projects; Rizwan’s openness to experimentation can be attributed to his mother. She knew the importance of varying what we were in, says Rizwan of his childhood in east London. Despite a lack of resources, she encouraged us to try everything.

Her mother is an actress, her father was a playwright, and her brother Mawaan is a comedian and YouTube star. It is in the videos of Mawaans that Rizwan developed a taste for acting. It was a naturally creative environment to build our fraternity, but I got picked into the cricket club, he says. It wasn’t cool, but I liked it.

A handful confessed at school, if Rizwan wasn’t having fun he would panic: I was smart, but I took the p * ss. The teachers hated it. Drama lessons were a constructive way to mess around. After the baccalaureate, Rizwan worked for the youth while playing in theater companies. His big break came when he bagged an agent during a drama show he put on with friends. I didn’t know they had been invited, he said. After one of his first auditions, he landed the lead role in the BBC thriller Informer, about an Anglo-Pakistani man recruited as an anti-terrorist spy. It was a badass script and a badass character, he says.

Photo credit: Parisa Taghizadeh

Photo credit: Parisa Taghizadeh

Next came the 1917 war drama, followed by Riz Ahmed’s culture shock film Mogul Mowgli. [Ahmed] held out his hand before Informer came out. He’s got this crazy radar, Rizwan says. In Mogul Mowgli, Rizwan plays a tattooed rising star rapper whose outrageously raw music will make you wince. As a talented rapper last summer, he released his first EP under the pseudonym El Huxley. He is ashamed to say he wrote all the lyrics for the movie. It was a dream and a nightmare to write the most misogynistic lyrics with four guys from Warner Records.

Rizwan also starred in the BBC Industry series and lovingly describes the producer Lena Dunham like having comedy chops. We shouted nonsense at each other in the trading room, he said. It bled into labor; it allowed me to add quirks.

Photo credit: Your lover’s last letter

This year, Rizwan makes her West End debut in Anna X, alongside The Crowns Emma Corrin, as well as in HBO’s post-apocalyptic series Station Eleven, directed by Hiro Murai, creator of Childish Gambinos This is America’s video. I watched his video for Flying Lotus ‘Never Catch Me’ every day while filming Inform, Rizwan says. ‘He is my hero.’

There are hundreds of directors Rizwan is dying to work with, but his philosophy of diversifying his craft rings strong. My main goal in 2020 was to release music, which I did. I want to study fashion Next. I want to push people’s expectations. If that means we see more of Rizwan, we were 100% behind him.

The last letter from your lover is now available. This article originally appeared in the May 2021 edition of ELLE UK.

