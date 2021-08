Robert Earl creates new brick and mortar restaurant

Robert Earl, founder of Virtual Dining Concepts and Earl Enterprises, owner of Planet Hollywood, has created a new brick and mortar restaurant with his son Robbie Earl: The Breakfast Club in Los Angeles, which recently opened. At the Breakfast Club, we focus on the art of hospitality, breakfast nostalgia, and inviting the ever-growing community of digital creators to find a home in our facility. Our goal was to build a restaurant worthy of being the center of digital culture, to inspire creativity while serving great food and drink, said Robbie Earl. Our work with creators like MrBeast, Larray and Tana Mongeau on their virtual brands demonstrates the incredible relevance and interrelation that today’s creators have with their audiences. We build on that experience with the Breakfast Cluba space that creators can enjoy and use as a backdrop to express themselves. The highlight of the Breakfast Clubs menu is a do-it-yourself cereal and ice cream bar. For guests preferring a savory breakfast, The Breakfast Club offers classics like the Maple Sausage Turkey Smash (a toasted brioche bun, maple turkey sausage, fontina cheese, farm-fresh eggs, and roast beef. ‘tobacco aioli), Beyond Sausage Sandwich (Beyond Meat sausage, English muffin, vegan aioli, vegan cheese and vegan egg) and a Grass Fed Brunch Burger (toasted brioche bread, beef patty, aged cheddar, onion jam, lettuce , red onion and thousand islands vinaigrette). There are also classic breakfast items like ricotta pancakes, French toast, a pancake platter with vegan eggs using Just Egg, oatmeal, and avocado toast. A pastry and espresso bar, as well as a cocktail bar, complete the Breakfast Club menu which is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner and is located in a 7,000 square foot space at 1600 Vine . Sandwich prices range from $ 10 to $ 19, and sweeter breakfast items range from $ 12 to $ 22 for a pancake platter. The two Earls have previously teamed up on 1600 Vine, described as a playground of influence in Los Angeles. It is an apartment complex designed to be photographed where social media stars live with millions of followers. For 30+ years, the Planet Hollywood brand has been recognized as an authority on entertainment and popular culture and has grown from restaurants and bars to hotels and gaming. Now with Breakfast Club, Robbie and I look forward to a new chapter in the legacy with the next generation of designers and we are excited to see where this brand will take us, ”said Robert Earl. Virtual Dining Concepts (VDC) has been one of the biggest players in the virtual brand game, including running Mr. Beast, the virtual brand with the biggest debut for all virtual brands. Other brands of VDC include Flavortown by Guy Fieri and Chicken Guy.

