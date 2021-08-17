Music on the Straits Finals in Port Angeles, Quilcene

As the last notes floated in the air, listener James Garlick felt tears rise to his eyes.

His friend and fellow musician Jeremy Denk had given the first of four concerts at 2021 Music on the Strait, the co-founded Garlick Festival.

“I have to pinch myself,” Garlick said last Sunday.

All this live music, after such a long hiatus, seemed almost too good to be true.

But it will happen again this weekend, at three concerts at two venues: Maier Performance Hall at Peninsula College in Port Angeles and Trillium Woods Farm in Quilcene.

The Strait’s Last Weekend Music also features free live broadcasts of Maier Hall events on Friday and Saturday nights. Viewers can watch the concerts on the Music on the Strait Facebook page or on the festival’s YouTube channel, accessible from musiconthestrait.com.

Next will be the Sunday Concert at the Barn, which will be held at the farm at 7360, chemin Center. There, the surrounding lawn and picnic tables provide ample space to stretch out.

The musical lineup for these concerts includes Denk, a recipient of a MacArthur Foundation “genius” grant, playing with Garlick, a violinist born and raised in Port Angeles, Richard O’Neill, a violist from Sequim, recipient of a Grammy, and cellist Ani Aznavoorian, a member of the Camerata Pacifica of California.

The performances include:

• Friday at 7 pm, Beethoven’s Piano Sonata in C minor and String Trio in G are in the spotlight as the quartet performs in the Maier Hall;

• On Saturday at 7pm, the Brahms Piano Quartet in G minor, Hindemith’s Sonata for Viola and Piano, and Jessie Montgomery’s Duo for Violin and Cello will fill Maier Hall for the festival finale in Port Angeles;

• Sunday at 2pm is “Barn-Burning Brahms”, as Denk, Garlick, Aznavoorian and O’Neill will perform the last 2021 Music on the Strait concert in the Quilcene barn.

Tickets for performances at Maier Hall cost $ 40 for general admission or $ 10 for students via musiconthestrait.com.

As for the Concerts at the Grange, they are always free, but you have to book at the concertsinthebarn.org. The website also has information about his August 28-29 concerts featuring the Fulton Street Chamber Players.

All members of the public at Maier Hall and inside the Quilcene barn must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination; masks will be required in both indoor environments.

People who are not vaccinated or who prefer to be outdoors can choose lawn seating outside the barn. Chairs, blankets and picnics are encouraged at the farm, which has a flower garden and shade trees for walking around before the concert.

The doors will open at 11 a.m. on Sunday while the barn doors will open at 1 p.m. Posters and t-shirts with music on the strait, local cider, wine and bottled water will be available.

Last weekend O’Neill, who along with Garlick launched Music on the Strait three years ago, performed with the Takács Quartet, the internationally renowned chamber ensemble to which he belongs.

On Sunday afternoon in the barn, he remembered a special summer day there.

In 1992, O’Neill was a preteen musician attending a youth farm camp. On July 3, he was inside the barn, sitting on a haystack in the attic, listening to a string ensemble play “The Maiden and Death” by Schubert.

“This music is so everlasting, so powerful,” he said.

O’Neill remembers thinking, wouldn’t it be great if I could become a musician who could perform it for an audience?

Handing out his instrument, he thanked Alan Iglitzin, founder of Concerts in the Barn, not only for starting the musical series, but also for providing this instrument, a 16th century Italian viola. O’Neill won his Grammy Award earlier this year for his recording of Christopher Theofanidis’ Concerto for Viola and Chamber Orchestra.

Then he and the Takács Quartet – violinists Harumi Rhodes and Edward Dusinberre, cellist András Fejér – performed a concert by Ravel, Haydn and, in the final, “Death and the Maiden”.

Jefferson County Senior Reporter Diane Urbani de la Paz can be reached at 360-417-3509 or [email protected]



