Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee defends H&M collection after backlash







Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee

Image Credit: Virendra Saklanli / Gulf News

If there is an award for eliciting polarizing reception with a fashion capsule collection this year in India, then this trophy would undoubtedly be won by famous Indian designer Sabyasachi. On August 12, legendary Bengali designer Mukherjee, who created the wedding trousseau for Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, collaborated with Swedish multinational clothing retailer H&M to design a range of clothing at affordable prices. The collection sold out within minutes online, but it was also greeted with scathing remarks and memes about how overpriced and underwhelming the designs were. Many complained that they could not access the app online and accused the creators of trying to create a fake shortage. A design from the Wanderlust collection by Sabyasachi for H&M.

Several social media users have also accused the designer of peddling a capsule collection that has been circulating since the days of their grandmothers. The designer ended up issuing a statement addressing some of the backlash. Although he did not actively respond to the fact that his collection was substandard, Mukherjee explained how his team and the retail giant miscalculated demand and supply. Thousands of messages and emails later, I felt the urge to respond to the disappointment that many of you have encountered. To tell you the truth, I was on your side once. An impressionable student and a huge Madonna fan, who was inconsolable that they couldn’t get their hands on a single piece of H&M x Madonna merchandise … But what we didn’t get is the answer. I wouldn’t even call it overwhelming, just baffling, Mukherjee said in an Instagram post. He wrote in his post that he has always been concerned with breaking down barriers. But on my own terms and in my own way. Where Designed in India would be strong, alongside Made In India. There is a market for all of us, and there is only one secret to unlocking it, just be yourself. Whoever you are. Shamelessly, Mukherjee wrote, before signing.

