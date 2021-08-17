Arizona independent concert halls to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to attend concerts

PHOENIX More than a dozen independent concerts, clubs and entertainment venues in Phoenix and Tucson have collectively agreed to require their attendees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a confirmed negative COVID-19 test. ‘by September 20, although some locations may start earlier.

This includes Celebrity Theater, Crescent Ballroom, Marquee Theater, The Nash, The Nile Theater, The Rebel Lounge, The Rhythm Room, Valley Bar, Walter Where? House and Westside Blues & Jazz in Phoenix, and 191 Toole, Club Congress, Fox Tucson Theater and The Rialto Theater in Tucson.

Luckyman Concerts, which promotes concerts and shows at several venues in Arizona, announced the news on its Facebook page on Monday, followed by several other venues throughout the day.

the Republic of Arizona was the first to report developments.

“We are taking this necessary step for Arizona music fans to ensure that all of this fall’s concerts can go as planned. We have a responsibility to our community and there are expectations for anyone who wants to participate. to activities in which they share an environment with other people, ”the announcement said.

“We are currently working on the logistics of the verification process and will share these details in the coming days on our individual websites and social media pages.”

“In the past few weeks, every conversation has been about COVID and politics; every artist asks about it, managers and artists are really concerned that their artists are going on tour this fall and what people are doing. And so it became more and more obvious that we needed, you know, that the whole industry has to tackle this, ”said Stephen Chilton, owner of The Rebel Lounge, in an interview with ABC15 Monday.

He said that while September 20 is the overall announced date, some sites may start earlier. But, he said, it’s important that people who bought tickets for upcoming shows have enough time to get their shots or test negative.

the Republic reported that Charlie Levy, owner of Crescent Ballroom, had a recent conversation with Live Nation, then drafted guidelines and began distributing them to other owners and places in town. Soon nearly a dozen more joined.

Michelle Donovan, owner of the Nile Theater in downtown Mesa, said she was contacted by the owners of the Marquee in Phoenix.

“This is something we knew we had to be in place to protect our clients, groups and staff,” she said in an emailed statement, also noting that all of her staff have received the vaccine. COVID-19.

“We all had to close once (for a year and a half),” she wrote. “This is the only solution to prevent independent sites from closing again. We want to stay open, but we want to do it safely.”

Joel Goldenthal, executive director of The Nash, confirmed in a text message to ABC15 that his venue was also part of the collective.

Recently, Living country and AEG have both updated their policies to require everyone – artists, staff and the public – to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or have a negative COVID-19 test at all of their venues and festivals.

Live Nation’s requirements begin October 4, 2021. AEG’s policy begins October 1, 2021, according to a online press release.

The vaccines will be your return ticket to the shows, and starting October 4, we’ll be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring it for artists, fans, and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals across the states. -United, said Michael Rapino. , chief executive officer of Live Nation Entertainment, in a statement.

Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about the direction of our company and our country. The Delta variant, combined with the reluctance to vaccinate, is pushing us in the wrong direction again, ”said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and CEO of AEG Presents, in a statement.

“We realize that some people might see this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We are also aware that there might be some initial setback, but I’m confident and hopefully at the end of it. the day we will be on the right side of history and do what is best for artists, fans and organizers of live events. “

Due to growing concerns about the Delta variant, Arizona’s three universities – ASU, NAU, and UArizona – have all updated their mask policies, again requiring them for students and staff in some areas. Several school districts also require students and staff to wear masks on campus, even though Arizona Governor Doug Ducey insists the mask warrants are against state law.

Private companies, however, can set their own rules.

At least two restaurants and a bar – Oven + Vine, FnB, and MercBar – in the Phoenix subway have recently started requiring customers to prove their immunization status so they can dine inside.