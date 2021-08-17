Q&A: Sierra Porter 22 on lifting black experiences in the entertainment industry

The Daily met Sierra Porter 22, a Lyric McHenry Community Arts scholar. Fellows work with organizations to promote social justice through art. Porter worked from June 14 to August 20 with the Fire This Time festival, founded by playwright Kelley Girod in 2009. Its mission is to provide African and African-American playwrights with the opportunity to present diverse perspectives. Porter has previously worked with Stanford’s Department of Theater and Performance Studies on productions including Godot Has Come and Revival.

Stanford Daily [TSD]: Potential scholarship recipients should indicate where they wish to work to apply for the Lyric McHenry Community Arts scholarship. Why did you specifically choose to work with the Fire This Time Festival?

Sierra Porter [SP]: In the winter, I worked on StageCast with Michael Rau, who is one of the directors at Stanford; within this production was a piece called Loup Garou, written by Kelley Girod, she is the founder of the Fire This Time Festival. Michael was telling me so much about her, how they met, how she had really influenced her artistic path, so I wanted to know more about her and the festival, given that he told me it could be a very good match for me. And so I looked at it, and read about his work. And I was like, Wow, that’s amazing. It’s definitely something that I want to do, and be a part of, and contribute to. And so I reached out to Kelley, and we met and we were on such a high energy.

TSD: Can you tell us about your work and what you hoped to accomplish this summer at the Fire This Time Festival?

SP: The Fire This Time is a theater company that gives visibility to black playwrights and the entertainment industry. Right now we’re partnering with CTG Center Theater Group and we’re doing something called Not a Moment, but a Movement. We discuss the experience of blacks in America. It happened after 2020 with heavy, heavy anti-black sentiment, a lot of racial violence and black murders. It helps black people and also the whole community to take a stand. Setting up productions that reflect the feeling that everyone is going to protest and speak out on this issue was not just a trend. It is a movement. It’s long term. And we want to stay in this movement by disseminating art that provokes dialogue with people.

TSD: Can you give specific examples of pieces you have worked on?

SP: The most recent to come out is The Duat. Were still virtual, so I didn’t go anywhere. I was editing, giving reviews, reviews before it came out, and then working on a manual to discuss accessibility measures taken to make sure the theater is comfortable for everyone, as well as defining expectations, roles, just the general fire workflow this time around. And I love the job, because it allows me to interview people, to have their experience, to know, here are some things that maybe need to be changed, or, here are some things that really need to be changed. worked well. This is what I hope to produce by the end of the summer.

TSD: One of the objectives of the scholarship is to promote social justice with art. How do the pieces you’ve worked on contribute to this goal?

SP: We discussed systemic racism and how it prevails in just about every different aspect of life, including the entertainment industry. It is very obvious that you will not see so many dark skinned women in plays, or that the plays performed by some big names will be performed by many white playwrights and not with people of color. Our goal is to give visibility to these black playwrights and allow these black stories to be heard. There’s this little tag that people sometimes put on Instagram, where it’s written, black stories in it. The job they were doing is giving these black playwrights a chance to pursue their dreams, pursue the careers they want and know that we believe in them. We know they can do it.

TSD: What are your main takeaways? What did you learn from this experience?

SP: The art and entertainment industry has so much room to grow. There are really small steps that can be taken to be more inclusive of everyone. It is recognizing that we are not perfect, recognizing that, as a company, we have flaws. As an industry, we have a lot of flaws. And not being mad at ourselves, and being like, okay, how can we change them, is something I’m really into. An example: having a sign language interpreter at a show, something that can help people in the audience but that is not necessarily for everyone, making sure to make the theater accessible to everyone, including people with disabilities and people with marginalized identities.

The second thing: art cannot be forced. It wasn’t until last week that I was able to step into the Creative Zone to write something. And it’s really difficult because of being in New York: there is a lot of movement, everything goes very fast. Weeks go by and I rarely had time to stand still and rest. I had the chance to do it last week, then the ideas were flowing. It’s really interesting to see how, when I didn’t expect it, it happened. We all love to create, we all want to make art, but it happens in its time. You should not force it, because there is beauty in the journey to get there.