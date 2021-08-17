Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan DREAMS of singing for THIS Bollywood superstar?

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is making headlines. After a long musical battle, he picked up the glittering trophy. He faced Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish, Sayli Kamble and others in the grand final and won. And now he’s basking in the glory of victory. During the show, the young singer has already received an offer from Karan Johar to be part of his Dharma productions. But do you know who Pawandeep Rajan wants to sing for? It is none other than Salman Khan. Also Read – TV Trending Today: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Poster Anurag Basu Misses Shilpa Shetty On The Sets Of Super Dancer Chapter 4 & More

In a final interview, Pawandeep Rajan said he wanted to sing for Salman Khan. To YOU, he said it would be a dream come true for him if he sang for AR Rahman, Pritam and Salman Khan. Well, wouldn’t it be nice if Pawandeep Rajan had the chance to make his dreams come true? Not that he’s less of a star now that he’s become the winner of Indian Idol 12. Also Read – Super Dancer Chapter 4: The winner of Indian Idol 12 Pawandeep Rajan, finalists Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and others will be special guests for the next episode?

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with us, Pawandeep Rajan spoke about how he felt after winning the show. He was quoted as saying: “Bahut accha lag raha hai. Hum log 6 saath mein the family aur hamari thi puri aur mai chah raha tha ki sabhi ko mile. Sabhi deserving hai aur kisika bhi naam ata mere alawa toh vo deserving hi hai . Lekin ye trophy mujhe mile hai aur meri zimmedari hai aur acchese nibhane ki koshish karunga isko. Win like everyone deserved. If not me, I think everyone deserved it. But now I have the trophy and it is my responsibility now and I will do it is good. I have the support of everyone and I will handle this responsibility well.) ” Also Read – From Relationship With Arunita Kanjilal To Plans After Winning Indian Idol 12 – Here’s Everything Pawandeep Rajan Has Announced [Exclusive]

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram.

Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for the latest updates.



