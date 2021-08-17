Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” star, on the “surreal” experience of playing Aretha Franklin

Before her death, legendary singer Aretha Franklin handpicked Jennifer hudson to represent the queen of soul in a biopic.

The lead role in Respect is one that the American Idol finalist doesn’t take lightly. Hudson auditioned for the show with Franklins Share Your Love with Me in 2006.

Hudson says playing his idol Franklin onscreen is a dream come true.

The magnitude of it is so huge. I have to take it in doses, said Hudson. Like even when we started filming I was like, is this really happening now?

Jennifer Hudson plays Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige Dinah Washington in “Respect”. (Quantrell D. Colbert)

Hudson was also executive producer of Respect. She says she appreciates the opportunity to embark on such a personal project.

The film marks another iconic role for Hudson. She made her film debut when she played the role of Effie White in the 2006 film Dreamgirls and went on to win an Oscar for her groundbreaking performance.

Critics sing Hudson’s praises as Franklin once again, as the soul legend moves on from his obedient daughter and wife singing jazz standards to a music visionary supporting Black Panther who shaped a singular sound in popular music.

Franklin worked for almost two decades trying to bring his story to the screen. People know about Franklin’s legacy and the film gives audiences yet another opportunity to pay homage to him, says Hudson.

That’s the best part of it, to have her legacy celebrated, says Hudson, because she has given us so much in her life.

Interview highlights

On Aretha Franklins struggles to define who she wanted to be

I took this as a lesson from the movie, as if you wanted to make your own journey and your destiny and your voice your own. And that’s what made me want to do even more.

On how Franklin created his own legacy

That’s the thing, there’s no artist designed like it. It is unworthy of her to call her an artist. She was a composer. She was music. So I think that’s the beauty of the movie too, when people can see her musicality, her artistry, her as a singer and she as the beautiful human being that she was.

On what Aretha Franklin represents for Hudson as a singer

Wow, I mean she’s like the ultimate in music. And now we know from the film that she also has a lot more impact in her life. But to me, as I grew up in a church song and that’s every church girl, every church singer dreams of wanting to be like Aretha Franklin and then a singer at that. And so when I was going to my American Idol audition and I was like, well, I’m gonna sing in a talent show honey, I need to have the best soul. And who better to cross than Aretha Franklin, [and] choose his song for my hearing.

Marlon Wayans (center) stars as Aretha Franklin’s Ted White and Jennifer Hudson in “Respect”. (Quantrell D. Colbert)

On Franklin’s tumultuous life, including his parents’ divorce, his mother’s death, and Franklin’s childbirth at age 12.

Seeing the triumphs she’s endured in her life, then seeing her win and overcome them again, can’t help but be inspiring. And I think that’s the strength of the film. Everyone always tends to think that when it comes to captions and icons, it’s simple and easy for them. But underneath there is a life and a story. And while we were filming, I said, I know we all have respect for Miss Aretha Franklin, but by the time you’re done with the movie, I wish people had a new respect for her. “

On the tragedy Hudson experienced in his own life and the tragedy depicted in the film

Well, we all have tragedies and triumphs in our lives… They can be different. But the point is, everyone has a life and everyone has things to go through. And I look at his story and mine as well as a testimony.

What’s next for Hudson

You know what I always say, only God can say it and decide. He brought me here. So we’ll have to see. And I’m just grateful that I can be here today. And that she tell me that.

Emiko Tamagawa produced this interview and edited it for airing with Jill Ryan. Jeannette Muhammad adapted this interview for the web.