Entertainment
Jennifer Hudson, “Respect” star, on the “surreal” experience of playing Aretha Franklin
Before her death, legendary singer Aretha Franklin handpicked Jennifer hudson to represent the queen of soul in a biopic.
The lead role in Respect is one that the American Idol finalist doesn’t take lightly. Hudson auditioned for the show with Franklins Share Your Love with Me in 2006.
Hudson says playing his idol Franklin onscreen is a dream come true.
The magnitude of it is so huge. I have to take it in doses, said Hudson. Like even when we started filming I was like, is this really happening now?
Hudson was also executive producer of Respect. She says she appreciates the opportunity to embark on such a personal project.
The film marks another iconic role for Hudson. She made her film debut when she played the role of Effie White in the 2006 film Dreamgirls and went on to win an Oscar for her groundbreaking performance.
Critics sing Hudson’s praises as Franklin once again, as the soul legend moves on from his obedient daughter and wife singing jazz standards to a music visionary supporting Black Panther who shaped a singular sound in popular music.
Franklin worked for almost two decades trying to bring his story to the screen. People know about Franklin’s legacy and the film gives audiences yet another opportunity to pay homage to him, says Hudson.
That’s the best part of it, to have her legacy celebrated, says Hudson, because she has given us so much in her life.
Interview highlights
On Aretha Franklins struggles to define who she wanted to be
I took this as a lesson from the movie, as if you wanted to make your own journey and your destiny and your voice your own. And that’s what made me want to do even more.
On how Franklin created his own legacy
That’s the thing, there’s no artist designed like it. It is unworthy of her to call her an artist. She was a composer. She was music. So I think that’s the beauty of the movie too, when people can see her musicality, her artistry, her as a singer and she as the beautiful human being that she was.
On what Aretha Franklin represents for Hudson as a singer
Wow, I mean she’s like the ultimate in music. And now we know from the film that she also has a lot more impact in her life. But to me, as I grew up in a church song and that’s every church girl, every church singer dreams of wanting to be like Aretha Franklin and then a singer at that. And so when I was going to my American Idol audition and I was like, well, I’m gonna sing in a talent show honey, I need to have the best soul. And who better to cross than Aretha Franklin, [and] choose his song for my hearing.
On Franklin’s tumultuous life, including his parents’ divorce, his mother’s death, and Franklin’s childbirth at age 12.
Seeing the triumphs she’s endured in her life, then seeing her win and overcome them again, can’t help but be inspiring. And I think that’s the strength of the film. Everyone always tends to think that when it comes to captions and icons, it’s simple and easy for them. But underneath there is a life and a story. And while we were filming, I said, I know we all have respect for Miss Aretha Franklin, but by the time you’re done with the movie, I wish people had a new respect for her. “
On the tragedy Hudson experienced in his own life and the tragedy depicted in the film
Well, we all have tragedies and triumphs in our lives… They can be different. But the point is, everyone has a life and everyone has things to go through. And I look at his story and mine as well as a testimony.
What’s next for Hudson
You know what I always say, only God can say it and decide. He brought me here. So we’ll have to see. And I’m just grateful that I can be here today. And that she tell me that.
Emiko Tamagawa produced this interview and edited it for airing with Jill Ryan. Jeannette Muhammad adapted this interview for the web.
Sources
2/ https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2021/08/16/respect-jennifer-hudson
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]