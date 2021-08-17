Discovery obtains Dutch license for Polish news station | Entertainment





WARSAW, Poland (AP) The American company Discovery Inc. has obtained a Dutch license which will allow it to continue broadcasting its independent news channel TVN24 in Poland. Monday’s announcement comes as the Polish national broadcasting authority has refused for a year and a half to renew TVN24’s license, which expires on September 26. The independent TV channel is watched daily by millions of people in Poland and has published reports criticizing the country’s right wing nationalist government. In another challenge for Discovery, the lower house of Poland’s parliament gave initial approval last week to a bill that, if it gets its final passage and the president’s approval, would force Discovery to sell its controlling stake. in its Polish network. This license does not in any way resolve the situation we have with the new law, said Kasia Kieli, President and CEO of Discovery for Europe, Middle East and Africa. The future of TVN and of press freedom in Poland is still in jeopardy. Discovery considers TNV24’s refusal to license renewal and the media bill to be discriminatory, and many in Poland see these efforts as an attempt to silence the media. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki’s government denies this, saying it no longer wants companies outside Europe to have majority stakes in Polish media companies, citing issues of national security and sovereignty. However, President Andrzej Duda on Sunday pledged to uphold freedom of expression and the principles of property rights, comments that have been widely interpreted as suggesting he was considering vetoing the legislation. The bill has also been strongly criticized by the European Union and many Poles, who see it as an attack on media freedom. He is also seen as a threat to the largest U.S. investment ever in Poland, an investment valued by the company at $ 3 billion. In Washington, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday evening: We welcome President Dudas’ statement this weekend in support of free speech, the sanctity of contracts and the shared values ​​that underpin strain our relationship. We strongly encourage it to act on these values ​​with regard to pending legislation which, if passed in its current form, could seriously affect media freedom and the climate for foreign investment. The company said it would only use the Dutch license, granted under European Union regulations, if the Polish National Broadcasting Council did not renew TNV24’s license. We hope we don’t need the Dutch license, but we are deeply committed to continuing to operate as an independent news network in Poland and Central Europe, and to serve viewers with reliable and factual journalism, Kieli said. . Discovery last week said it initiated proceedings against Poland in an international arbitration tribunal to defend its investment in Poland, which now includes 24 different TV channels.

