Sudoku creator Maki Kaji dies at 69 of biliary cancer

TOKYO Maki Kaji, the creator of the popular number puzzle Sudoku whose lifelong work spread the joy of puzzles, has died, his Japanese company said on Tuesday. He was 69 years old and had biliary cancer.

Known as the “Sudoku Godfather”, Kaji created the puzzle to be easy for kids and others who didn’t want to think too much. Its name is made up of the Japanese characters for “number” and “single,” and players place the numbers 1 through 9 in rows, columns, and blocks without repeating them.

Ironically, it wasn’t until 2004 that Sudoku became a worldwide hit, after a fan from New Zealand introduced it and had it published in the UK newspaper The Times. Two years later, Japan rediscovered its own puzzle as “gyakuyunyu” or “re-import”.

Kaji was the general manager of his puzzle company, Nikoli Co., until July and died on August 10 at his home in Mitaka, a city in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Maki has traveled to over 30 countries to spread his enjoyment of puzzles. The Sudoku Championships have drawn some 200 million people in 100 countries over the years, according to Tokyo-based Nikoli.

Sudoku has also never been a registered trademark, except in Japan, which has sparked its craze overseas, Nikoli said.

“Kaji-san coined the name Sudoku and has been loved by puzzle fans around the world. We are grateful from the bottom of our hearts for the patronage you have shown throughout his life,” the company said in a statement.