The country’s two main live music concert promoters – AEG Presents and Live Nation Entertainment – have announced COVID-related restrictions on their events, based on the rapid spread and devastating toll of the delta variant.

A vaccination card – call it a passport – or a negative COVID test will be required for artists, crew, staff and the public. For AEG, these regulations come into effect on October 1. The mandate of Live Nations initially excluded the public – it left that decision to the artist. The company took heat for that choice and changed course – now requiring a vax passport or negative COVID test from its audience members at its fully owned and operated sites.

The vaccines will be your return ticket to the shows, and starting October 4, we’ll be following the model we developed for Lollapalooza and requiring it for artists, fans, and employees at Live Nation venues and festivals across the states. United, Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino said in a statement.

Dr Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Hospital in South Weymouth, has been aware of this potential COVID passport situation for months. One of the signs of pandemic wisdom, he says, is being able to adjust a plan and come up with a measured response based on the current pandemic situation, which in the case of COVID is constantly changing. Looks like Live Nation is prioritizing their safety culture, which should serve their group, team, fans and support staff well.

Lollapalooza – apparently the Live Nations Coal Mine Canary – was the very tight four-day multiband festival in Chicago during July and August where a negative COVID test or proof of vaccination was required. Almost 100,000 people were there every day and an estimated 88% of the crowd were vaccinated. NBC Chicago reported that only 203 people have tested positive for the virus. Case numbers included 127 breakthrough cases.

In a press conference Thursday, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady said there was “no evidence” that Lollapalooza was a super-propagator event, that it there had been no unexpected findings and no substantial impact on Chicago’s COVID epidemiology. She added that as of Wednesday, August 11, no hospitalizations or deaths had been reported. [and] we continue to follow.

In Boston, venues affected by Live Nations include the Paradise Rock Club, House of Blues, Brighton Music Hall, Orpheum Theater, Citizens Bank Opera House, Leader Bank Pavilion and Xfinity Center as well as AEG Royale and The Sinclair. The TD Garden is an open house for one or the other of the promoters. (Independent establishments City Winery, Plow & Stars, Club Passim, and Middle East Club have already taken a similar approach.)

State and city governments across the country have a patchwork of regulations (or non-regulations), and Live Nation and AEG policies only apply when such mandates are permitted by law. (They are licensed in Massachusetts.)

In several cities, the government has stepped in with demands, with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio being the first. He issued a warrant that, as of September 13, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test is required for indoor events, including concerts. New Orleans and San Francisco begin enforcing similar restrictions this week; Los Angeles is considering doing so.

In Boston, acting mayor Kim Janey resisted passports and on Monday, August 16, responded to another request from WBUR on whether she might change her mind instead of recent developments. Short answer: no. “Last week, Mayor Janey announced a mandate for vaccination or regular testing for City of Boston employees,” a spokesperson said. Currently, health measures do not justify the implementation of mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations to enter small business and entertainment. sites, although companies can determine their own security protocols in the event of a pandemic.

The sites face two main problems. The first is execution. Who does this and to what extent is he qualified to do it? Will it look like a porter or a bartender checking ID? Does the supporter have to present the vaccination record and a driver’s license to prove a match? If someone asks to enter the site without a passport or proof of a negative COVID test, what to do then? Do we gently or forcefully show them the door? Are the police called?

The second problem concerns counterfeits. Counterfeit vaccination cards quickly hit the black market this spring, as handwritten cards were particularly easy to forge. But then they had little value; someone was rarely asked to show a card. This may no longer be the case.

As reported by the Washington post, packets of counterfeit vaccination cards printed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention logo were shipped from China to the United States. Customs and border protection officerssaid in a press releasethat agents seized thousands of fake vaccination cards while passing through Memphis.

As many questions remain unanswered and concerns mount, fans, bands, promoters and venue operators struggle to do the right thing: rock. As safe as humanly possible.