Is Disney World Foodie Or Brilliant?





You have to ask yourself if Walt disney (NYSE: DIS) CEO Bob Chapek knows what people are saying about him on social media. Disney is increasing the volume of monetization of its theme parks, and some of its biggest fans are wondering if Chapek has gone too far. In case you’re not familiar with Disney World’s social feeds, here are some of the price changes announced by the Florida Theme Park in recent days: Over the weekend, the House of the Mouse unveiled Disney’s Very Merriest After Hours, a four-hour seasonal event at the Magic Kingdom that will replace Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. Tickets will reach a maximum of $ 249 per adult, nearly double the peak price of the comparable holiday event as of 2019.

Earlier last week, D23 – the official Disney enthusiasts club – previewed the upcoming Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure ride at Disney World’s Epcot. The bottom line is that the Labor Day weekend preview will cost runners $ 75 per person.

The mother of all sticker shocks is going to Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a rich themed accommodation experience that will open next year next to the resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The two-night stay will cost a couple at least $ 4,809 plus tax. Leave money on the table It’s hard to fault Disney World for being greedy. The preview of Ratatouille sold out quickly. There is no shortage of fans willing to pay to brag to be among the first to experience the new dark ride which officially opens in October. The holiday party will also fill up just as quickly as the equally overpriced Halloween event currently taking place at the Magic Kingdom. As for the Star Wars-themed immersive experience, you know there is no shortage of wealthy fans of the iconic sci-fi franchise to throw $ 5,000 at the luxury experience. Disney fans might not want to hear this, but the company they follow has every right to be greedy right now. Disney’s theme park segment did not surprise investors with an earlier-than-expected return to profitability last week by playing it safe. It opened its theme parks on both coasts with a game plan to maximize the revenue-generating potential of its capacity-controlled visitors. Disney favored park guests paying triple digits for one-day admissions, ideally staying at one of its resorts. The reopening of Disney World last summer may have been meant to appease locals, but now the goal is to attract foreign visitors who have historically spent more at the popular resort. With an 18-month celebration of the resort’s 50th anniversary just six weeks from kick-off, igniting the fuse of even greater consumer demand, can you fault Disney for throwing itself on the ring? Brass ? Genie in a bottle One can only imagine the uproar looming as Disney introduces the Disney Genie platform that Chapek teased during last week’s earnings call. The promise of a tiered app platform will raise eyebrows after Disneyland Paris began charging piecemeal for access to its FastPass expedited queues. “They will be able to spend less time queuing and figuring out what attractions or dining options are available and more time having fun,” Chapek promised on last week’s call. Spending less time waiting in queues could mean the rise of more attractions with virtual queues, but let’s face it. Disney’s price changes for exclusive experiences have been extreme, but people aren’t flinching. Why not roll out a premium trip booking and park planning app? Chapek suggests that the new platform is coming soon, and if it’s going to be as controversial as any of this month’s other expensive moves, Disney might as well eliminate it sooner rather than later. Let the wave of discontent boil long before the 18-month-old party begins in October. Disney is not the best dog in the entertainment business by accident. He knows his own elasticity, and August was all about stretching exercises.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

