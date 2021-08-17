“Deal with the Devil” on Netflix | Culture & Leisure

The best documentaries have the capacity to inspire great scripted dramas. I’d be surprised if the subject of tonights Untold isn’t already in development.

Unlike most Netflix offerings, the Untold sports documentary series doesn’t stream one season at a time, but release a new episode every week. Today’s offering, Deal with the Devil, portrays Christy Martin, a hardscrabble boxer from a remote corner of West Virginia who almost single-handedly legitimized women’s boxing in the 1990s. And that was before his life turned into a detective story.

Deal surprised me in many ways. I never thought a movie would make me watch it, no matter what women clubbing each other in the ring. And it’s a movie where Mike Tyson comes across as an elderly statesman, a voice of reason.

The film mixes contemporary interviews with Martin, his parents, friends and boxing rivals with both professional and amateur athletic footage. Her shy mother seems a little overwhelmed by her fame and notoriety. Her father, although old, still bursts with pride and bristles with a protective spirit for his little girl.

A star high school athlete, Martin excelled in basketball and bonded closely with another female athlete who turned into a love affair that none could discuss, but was supposed to be obvious to all. other members of their entourage. She only experimented with boxing on a lark at college, but showed remarkable prowess and promise. A local promoter suggested that coach Jim Martin take her under his wing. He backed off at first, but soon discovered that she had a granite jaw that could take a punch, and that she was a tenacious, fast-learning athlete. He promoted her under the aptly nickname of The Coal Miners Daughter while they were doing the local tour, earning meager salaries of around $ 60 per fight. In search of something new, promoter Don King signed the team up and their purse rose to around $ 5,000 per fight.

Along the way, she married her trainer and took his last name, despite a 20-year age difference. Martin’s career exploded when she fought as an undercard in a Mike Tyson-Frank Bruno bout in 1996 and nearly stole the show for both the live crowd and the global pay-per-view audience. . Even preparing for his own battle, Tyson couldn’t take his eyes off her and, today, laughingly admits that he had been eclipsed.

Her fame prompted her rivals to downsize her, and her husband began to exploit her in ways not always conducive to her health. He insisted she fight Laila Ali, several weight classes taller than Martin, a move that left her brutalized. This, combined with his undiminished feelings for other women and a desire to divorce her controlling trainer / husband, would lead to bloodshed, bullets, and events straight out of a fictional novel.

In vintage clips and contemporary interviews, Martin has a laid-back nature that was essential to his charm. Never one reserved, she was the tough girl next door that you would be happy to have around your corner. Devil can make a great movie for an audience willing to turn the Hollywood fable of the coach as the savior upside down and accept that happiness only comes when you accept yourself for who you really are.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

ABC is offering six consecutive tasting opportunities on their sitcom Home Economics (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG), featuring Topher Grace.

Horror strikes an FBI vacation cabin (8:00 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

Clark’s Worst Nightmare on the Superman & Lois season finale (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

Serial killer strikes on The FBI Most Wanted (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

Peyton Manning hosts a quarterfinal between USC and UCLA on College Bowl (9:00 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

WORSHIP CHOICE

A screenwriter (Humphrey Bogart) notorious for his violence is charged with murder in director Nicholas Rays’s classic 1950 film noir In a Lonely Place (9 p.m., TCM).

SERIES NOTES

Food trucks can be murdered on NCIS (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) … Americas Got Talent (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … Lego Masters (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) … A mysterious visitor to Stargirl DCs (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

LATE AT NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon hosts Michael Shannon, Paris Hilton and Courtney Barnett on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC).