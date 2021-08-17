Cleveland Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski Joins Innovative Partnerships Group Board of Directors | Company





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 17, 2021– Group of innovative partnerships, a global leader in developing long-term, revenue-generating partnerships between professional sports teams, premium real estate and global brands, today announced that Len Komoroski, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, has joined its board of directors. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005156/en/ Len Komoroski, CEO of Rock Entertainment Group, Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, has joined the Board of Directors of Innovative Partnerships Group. (Photo: Business Wire) Len is one of the smartest and most respected executives working at the intersection of sport and entertainment today, and has a proven track record of building high-performing organizations, said Jeff Marks, CEO of ‘Innovative Partnerships Group. He is the perfect fit for us at a time when the company is poised for massive growth across a wide range of industry sectors, both nationally and globally. Jeff and his team are the best at Strategic Contract Revenue Optimization (COI). Innovative Partnerships Groups unique approach is a game-changer when it comes to executing naming rights, founding partnerships and other major sponsorship opportunities, said Komoroski, a 30-year veteran professional sport and entertainment. I look forward to working with Jeff, the team and the board as they continue to reinvent and revolutionize the COI space in sport and beyond. As CEO of the Cavaliers, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and Rock Entertainment Group, Komoroski oversees the Cavaliers, the Cleveland Monsters US Hockey Leagues, the NBA G Leagues Canton Charge and the Cavs Legion Gaming Club NBA 2K esports team. The FieldHouse is also one of the top performing live entertainment venues in North America. He also plays a leading role in the sports and entertainment interests of Cavaliers president Dan Gilberts, Ohio. The Cavaliers have been at the forefront of innovation and are considered to be one of the best business operations in all sports. The team has also consistently been among the league’s revenue generation leaders during Komoroskis’ tenure and set a new standard for COIs for refurbished and / or major arenas in the medium to small market in the NBA. with the completion of the $ 185 million Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse transformation. . After joining the Cavaliers in 2003 as president, Komoroski implemented significant changes in teams’ business, marketing and communications practices, turning them into one of the most dynamic gaming experiences in the NBA. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Business Operations for the NFL Philadelphia Eagles, where he played a leading role in the development and marketing of Lincoln Financial Field, setting a new benchmark in of COI for the main professional sports. Additionally, Komoroski was instrumental in the start-up of the Minnesota Timberwolves and the development of Target Center. About the Innovative Partnerships Group Los Angeles-based Innovative Partnerships Group is a leader in developing long-term, revenue-generating business partnerships between global brands and leading sports and entertainment venues, as well as other premium properties. The company is known for its naming rights, founding partnerships, and long-term sponsorship transactions. The company’s proprietary Partner Intelligence System allows properties and brands to accurately assess the value of these transactions and compare their impact to traditional media advertising. For more information visit www.ipg360.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005156/en/ CONTACT: Stefan Pollack The Pollack Group 310-780-2364 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA OHIO INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL AND REAL ESTATE BUILDING OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES CONSTRUCTION AND PROPERTY OTHER SPORTS FINANCING CONSULTING GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER ENTERTAINMENT BASKETBALL SPORTS LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) LICENSES (SPORTS AND PROPERTY) ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Group of innovative partnerships Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/17/2021 08:00 / DISC: 08/17/2021 08:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005156/en

