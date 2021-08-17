The Killers would love to collaborate with Sam Fender | Entertainment





The Killers would love to collaborate with Sam Fender. Brandon Flowers and co will be joined by singer-songwriter North Shields, 27, on four of their dates in the UK and Ireland in 2022 as part of their “Imploding The Mirage Tour”. And ‘Run for Cover’ hitmaker Brandon has revealed he’s a huge fan of his work and ready to work with the ‘Play God’ musician. He said: “I still haven’t met him yet, but yeah, we love what we’ve heard so far. It would be a fun little collaboration.” Meanwhile, Brandon recently teamed up with his idol, Bruce Springsteen, on the track “Dustland,” a remake of the Killers’ 2008 song “A Dustland Fairytale,” and admitted it was a true “moment of love.” pinch ”to be joined on one of his songs by The Boss. Speaking to Toby Tarrant on Radio X, Brandon told the story of him receiving a phone call from the ‘Born to Run’ rocker, 71, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and thinking it was someone. one who was playing a prank on him. When asked how the collaboration came about, he explained: “Okay we were about to leave… we were about to leave for England and it was closed. promoting “Imploding The Mirage” and then COVID was just starting to scare people off and then Universal, you know, we’re under Universal, and they kind of sent this general email to everyone. world saying “it’s a bit over, or do it at your own risk, but we don’t know what’s going on with COVID if you’re going to promote”, so we headed back to home. And I was at the airport, and I started getting these texts from Bruce Springsteen but I didn’t have his number registered on my phone, and so I thought it was someone. that’s kidding, you know, I really thought it might be someone kidding me. And anyway, it turned out to be really him, but one of the things he said was ‘we should do’ Dustland ‘someday’ and he thought maybe we would cross paths in tour or whatever, and obviously we all know what happened, we got shut down, and after months and months of being off, I was like “why don’t we do a quarantine version of” Dustland “”. And he was totally okay and really cool about it, and we’re just … man, this is one of those moments that pinches me. “ Tune in to Toby Tarrant on Radio X, weekdays 6.30-10am (for Chris Moyles), this week.

