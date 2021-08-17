‘The White Lotus’ finale, explainedExBulletin



Spoiler alert: This article covers the finale of The White Lotus.

The initially obvious targets of derision in Mike White The white lotus, which ended Sunday night on HBO, were the most actively and aggressively mean people: Shane (Jake Lacy), who couldn’t help but complain about a luxury vacation even as his new wife had him made it clear that he was ruining the trip for her; Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), who abused her brother and acted like the most ungrateful and spoiled girl in the world; and maybe the Mossbacher parents (Connie Britton and Steve Zahn), who let their children loose into the world with such joyful inattention to how wealth distorted them.

But in the end, the series kept its sharpest satirical cuts for three characters who seemed, at first, the nicest of the group: Rachel (Alexandra Daddario), Shane’s wife; Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), the struggling single woman who mourns her mother; and Paula (Brittany O’Grady), Olivia’s friend, who found herself whisked away on her wealthy friend’s family trip and never seemed comfortable once.

Rachel

As Rachel grew more and more horrified by the way Shane treated the staff, the obvious question arose: How could she have married him and not know that about him? Surely she spent enough time with him and his family to have seen that right, that self-esteem, that emptiness of the soul that would lead him to engage in a battle of wills with Armond (Murray Bartlett) over the difference between one luxurious bedroom and one insanely luxurious bedroom. How could she not know?

That’s the right question if you treat Rachel’s story in these six episodes as the story of her slowly realizing what she had gotten into in her slow progression to tell Shane she didn’t want to. to be married to him. Not being an excruciating, insensitive rich person always seemed to be her goal. The more she saw, the less she loved him, and the more it looked like she was about to leave him.

But maybe that was never Rachel’s story. Because without someone else to validate her feelings, Belinda having stepped back from the thankless task of gently counseling wealthy white women for the time being, Rachel chose the path of least resistance. She chose her own comfort.

There were certainly those who found Rachel’s story unconvincing or unreasonably abrupt, in that she seemed to be progressing towards leaving him, and then she swerved. Unexpected? Perhaps. But believing that awareness leads inexorably to action is, at best, very optimistic. If all those who came to recognize the injustices of which they are complicit decided to withdraw from the advantages which result from this complicity, these injustices would collapse much more often than them.

Rachel chooses an easy life over one that conforms to what she believes to be her principles, which means that they are not her principles at all, except in the abstract. This is how Rachel will become the mother of Shane (Molly Shannon); maybe that’s how Shane’s mom became Shane’s mom too.

So, in fact, Rachel wasn’t learning for the first time that Shane was a jerk. It was not the story. She was slowly starting to come to terms with the fact that she had chosen this and was unwilling not to choose it. She did not meet a new and unexpected version of her husband; she was meeting an old but long denied version of herself, and the fantasy she had had that she was a brave writer who wanted to be independent and would always be an ordinary person at heart was sinking.



Tanya

Tanya arrived as the guest most in need of attention, literally, as she showed up begging for a massage. She was carrying her mother’s ashes, locked in the grief that emerged on her dinner cruise with Shane and Rachel. She has attached herself to Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) like a malevolent barnacle who thinks she is the partner of the ship she is clinging to. She even went so far as to offer to hang? the prospect of supporting Belinda’s business dreams, and at the time, she seemed to think so fully. After all, she had the money.

And then, in the end, Tanya’s own version of self-actualization, which included her budding charming relationship with Greg (Jon Gries), caused her to abandon her commitments to Belinda. Worse: She covered up this abandonment in the language of self-care and self-improvement, she didn’t want another “transactional relationship,” she said, ignoring the fact that her relationship with Belinda, who was paid to take care of her, had always been transactional. The alternative to a transactional relationship, Tanya’s behavior suggests, is to get your half of the deal and walk away that way, it’s not an exchange or something vulgar like that. Tanya drew the conclusion that the thing that would best serve her personal emotional journey was to get rid of someone she would likely deny until the end that she saw as unnecessary.

Jennifer Coolidge’s likable turn as Tanya here and Rothwell’s portrayal of Belinda’s skepticism giving way to the slightest glimmer of hope makes this development even more devastating. Tanya really is an injured person, and it’s really is glad to see her come and trust Greg and trust herself and be a little happier. But the idea that her happiness comes at the expense of the black woman to whom she owes it a great deal, and that she is totally oblivious to what she is doing, is a brutal indictment of her character, as is the the joyful manner in which she delivers this news and the certainty she displays that Belinda will understand that she is doing the right thing. In fact, she seems to think that Belinda will want this for her, so much she believes that Belinda is in her personal well-being.

Hiring someone whose profession is personal care or domestic work and then turning that bond into a personal bond when (and only when) it suits you is a pattern that haunts relationships between rich white women and men. women of color for decades and centuries. Exploitation does not always look like outright cruelty; it can be like an employer refusing to respect boundaries, telling himself that the relationship is a relationship of affection, and then using that affection as a stick or an excuse. Tanya is sweet and battered and also horrible, which makes her a lot more painful to watch than someone like Olivia.



Paula

Paula is the only guest of color in the main cast. She’s also the only one to have reservations about appropriating native Hawaiian culture for the benefit of tourists, and the only one to develop a relationship with a staff member, Kai (Kekoa Kekumano) who at first appears not to be exploitative. . and interested. Paula and Kai are just a few sexy kids having fun over the holidays, and the initial sham about this relationship is that we’ll be supporting her because Olivia is trying to sabotage her.

And then Paula hears Kai’s story and encourages him to break into the Mossbacher’s room and steal Nicole’s jewelry. She treats it as a kind of repair, where the Mossbachers are rich white people of the very kind who have stolen so much from Hawaiians like Kai, and what’s the harm, really? Nicole will easily recover from the loss; Kai’s life could be changed for the better.

But everything goes horribly wrong, of course, and Kai gets caught. And when Paula first realizes that things are going to go wrong, because Nicole and Mark are about to return to their room out of the blue, she doesn’t even seem to try to intervene, to warn him, to prevent what is going to happen. She freezes and lets it unfold. And when the opportunity later presents itself to speak out and admit that she’s organized it all, she doesn’t. She lets the kid twist.

That doesn’t detract from the accuracy of some of Paula’s Olivia’s skewers, especially that while Olivia likes to rebel against her wealthy family, she looks like them in every way. But even as Paula reads Aim Csaire’s book Discourse on Colonialism, she retreats into the life of the Mossbacher, rather than doing anything to right the wrong she has done.

There are many other cases going on in this series, especially Armond’s one. complicated and scary journey from recovering buttoned up director to frenzied spiraling revenge monster using Shane’s suitcase as a toilet. But while some of the initial energy of “watching those rich morons” seems to be spent mostly on the guests reaching out their arms the biggest to embrace being rich morons, Mike White keeps his hottest condemnations. and the most unforgettable for the same characters in which he portrays. the most humanity. The road to meanness often begins not with assaults and not insults, but with the quieter act of choosing your own comfort over what you know to be fair enough several times in a row.