Detroit Jazz Festival Goes Full Virtual Due To COVID-19





The Detroit Jazz Festival announced on Tuesday that it will move to a fully virtual format for this year’s event, which runs from Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 6. No audiences will attend for the performances, which will be broadcast live and live (without reruns or on-demand) from the closed indoor sound stages of the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center. The shows will air on Detroit Public Radio and Television, and air on social media channels and the festival website, as well as on DetroitJazzFest LIVE! application. We have been tracking the COVID-19 numbers daily, said Chris Collins, president and artistic director of the Detroit Festival Foundation. We’ve had experts to advise us, and we’ve been in contact with the CDC and state and local health departments from the start, and they’ve shared their information with us. Just like every individual, every institution must make decisions based on its unique situation. What is good for us may not be good for every organization, but we made our decision based on what is good for our audience with the resources and information we have. FOLLOWING:Detroit Jazz Festival Announces Return of In-Person Labor Day Weekend Performances FOLLOWING:Will Detroit Jazz Fest 2021 go live or go virtual again? Expect a decision “in the next few days”. The Detroit Jazz Festival, presented by Rocket Mortgage, is the world’s largest free jazz festival and typically takes place outdoors in downtown Detroit every Labor Day weekend. Collins said: Last year we had great success with the virtual element of our festival. We built custom soundstages in the Marriott complex, in large ballrooms with 20 foot ceilings and 26,000 square feet of space, huge, well ventilated rooms. We have limited it to performers and essential workers, sound engineers and photographers and so to a dozen people. So there is a great deal of control and safety that puts health and safety in an appropriate perspective. One million viewers from 32 countries watched the result, and three weeks after the festival there were no cases of COVID-19 among anyone involved in the event, which tells us our protocols were fine. executed. FOLLOWING:The Detroit Jazz Festival drew nearly a million spectators around the world for a live virtual event FOLLOWING:Detroit Jazz Festival Goes Virtual For 2020; Labor Day weekend event to be webcast, TV and radio Among the mitigating factors in the decision to go virtual-only, as cited in a press release, were the artists’ concerns and the layout of Hart Plaza. Hart Plaza is currently undergoing upgrades, the statement said, and construction will not be completed until the fall. As plans were made to bring people to the square, the enormity of the jazz festival made it difficult to continue to accommodate the thousands of people who attend the festival each year. The Festival would then have to take place entirely in the Campus Martius area, which would lead to overcrowding and an overflow of customers in a smaller area. This situation was not an option for the management of the jazz festival due to conflicts with carefully designed health and safety protocols. FOLLOWING:Behind the scenes of the virtual Detroit Jazz Festival: wonderful music, surreal vibes FOLLOWING:Detroit Jazz Festival is a proud moment for artists and crew as a massive virtual event kicks off Let’s face it, we don’t know where this increase in the Delta variant is going, Collins said. The data only gives us a hazy glimpse into the next few days, and that’s about it. So we don’t know what things might look like on Labor Day. We waited until the last possible day to make this pivot with our subcontractors and artists and marketing, we could not have held one more day on this important decision with the festival in a few weeks. “There is a strong, strong possibility that these numbers will continue to increase,” he continued. “We were not able to require people to present vaccination cards, and it would be impossible for us to enforce it, so for a number of reasons, we cannot guarantee the standard of safety for our public. , our artists and our technicians, it is therefore a winning solution. “ This year, artist-in-residence Dee Dee Bridgewater will be headlining several performances during the festival, including an opening set with the protected group, the Woodshed Network Ladies, and a closing night with her big band entirely feminine. Other highlights include performances by Herbie Hancock, Gregory Porter, Keyon Harrold, Omar Sosa and the Havana-Detroit Jazz Project, Monty Alexander HKX, The Summit with Take 6 and Manhattan Transfer, and Kurt Ellings The Big Blind, a jazz radio piece written by Elling and Phil Galdston. Several Detroit-based musicians will also be featured. FOLLOWING:Jazz singer Kurt Elling to zoom chat with Detroit Jazz Fest fans We are excited about the work we do to find new talent, promote excellence, produce all the jazz and celebrate everything at the Detroit Jazz Festival on Labor Day weekend in a safe environment for everyone, a said Gretchen Valade, chair of the executive board of the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundations.

