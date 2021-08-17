Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas star in Pet Sematary prequel | Entertainment





Samantha Mathis and Henry Thomas have joined the prequel to “Pet Sematary”. The couple are the latest star to sign up for the film, an origin story from Stephen King’s novel about a family who discovers a disturbing cemetery in the woods behind their home. Samantha and Henry will star in the film with Jackson White, Pam Grier, Forrest Goodluck, Jack Mulhern, Natalie Alyn Lind and Isabella Star LaBlanc. The film marks Lindsey’s directorial debut and she also wrote the screenplay based on a script by Jeff Buhler. Beer previously wrote the screenplay for Netflix’s coming-of-age movie “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser”. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Mark Vahradian are producing the film. “Pet Sematary” was previously adapted for the big screen in 1989 and 2019 and follows a family struck by tragedy and a grieving father who discovers an ancient cemetery that can resurrect the dead. Jackson will play Jud Crandall in the new project, the character who introduces the family to the graveyard and reveals their secrets to the grieving father, which he later regrets doing. The role was played by Fred Gwynne in the 1989 adaptation while John Lithgow portrayed him in the recent film. Samantha’s recent credits include the TV series “Billions” and the films “The Georgetown Project” and “American Pastoral,” which was Ewan McGregor’s first director. Henry made his acting breakthrough in ‘ET The Extra-Terrestrial’ and has since appeared in the Netflix series ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House’, based on the novels by Shirley Jackson.

