OnlyFans Promotes Its SFW App As It Seeks $ 1 Billion In Funding + – TechCrunch





OnlyFans, the platform where adult creators can directly monetize their audience, offers its OFTV application, a secure job, available on ios and google play. The ad-free app launched in January, sharing over 800 videos from the makers of OnlyFans, like cooking tutorials, yoga routines, and interviews. But this week will be the first time that OnlyFans market the application to reach people who are not existing customers of OnlyFans. There is no adult content on OFTV. Because it’s not monetized and there is no direct impact on creator revenue, we can be in the App Store, ”said Tim Stokley, CEO of OnlyFans. Bloomberg. Both the App Store and Google Play ban pornography, but in the case of apps with user-generated content (like Reddit), NSFW content can slip away as long as it’s tagged as such and hidden by default. OnlyFans, as it exists on the web, has not been trusted on the Apple App Store or Google Play. OnlyFans is profitable, but to continue to grow, it is looking for funding at a valuation of over a billion dollars. According to Bloomberg, OnlyFans wants to become a more mainstream platform in order to reach out to advertisers who might be concerned about its adult reputation. Even celebrities like Cardi B and athlete Floyd Mayweather Jr. have joined OnlyFans. In March 2020, the app also launched a Creative Fund, which awarded four musical artists with a 20,000 scholarships. In addition, the “rising stars“The app’s features on his blog include songwriters, photographers, stylists, personal trainers and conductors. His effort to showcase the creators of SFW is clear, and the promotion of OFTV supports him. The platform has paid more than $ 3 billion in revenue to creators since its inception in 2016, in particular, the revenue has increased more than 553% in 2020, when many people turned to OnlyFans for a source of income during times of financial stress induced by the pandemic. OnlyFans takes 20% of creators’ revenue, and comparatively, Patreon charges between 5% and 12%, while Cameo takes 25%. Even if OnlyFans were accepted in app stores, NSFW content and all of that might not even be good for creators, who would then lose an additional 30% in app store fees on top of the 20% off. the platform. But OFTV doesn’t sell content or allow unsolicited users to download videos, so its apparent goal is to generate more excitement around OnlyFans non-pornographic content. To woo SFW creators, OnlyFans may need to shed its image (for those concerned), but perhaps more importantly, the platform will need to show that it is a particularly profitable space for creators. Its sales speak volumes, but it might have more to do with the booming creator economy and the nature of the content it hosts, rather than the platform itself.

