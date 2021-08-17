Actress Leigh-Allyn Baker Responds to Mask Criticism, Says Hollywood Cancellation Culture Can’t Get It ‘Twice’





Former Disney Channel star Leigh-Allyn Baker isn’t worried about being “canceled” following a recent video of her criticism of mask warrants at a school board meeting. “[The response has] “You’re a hero” to “you’re a villain,” she told FOX Business “Varney and Co.” “I mean, it covers the whole gamut.” In the video, which took place in Williamson County, Tennessee, Baker spoke of leaving Hollywood for his new home in the south. “I was already canceled last July for telling Joe Biden that masks are not a law, that they are an excessive suggestion,” she told host Stuart Varney. “They can’t cancel me twice. Or maybe they can try.” FORMER DISNEY STAR LEIGH-ALLYN BAKER’S ANTI-MASK SPEECH RAISES RUCKUS AT SCHOOL BOARD MEETING: REPORT Baker said that after leaving her acting career in California for “freedom,” she was greeted with “the most loving, kind and open arms.” “There is a movement of people who want to make films suitable for families, which focus on the child first, which are based on faith, and they are [welcoming] me with open arms and can’t wait to join forces, ”she said. ACTOR ADAM CAROLLA “BLACK LIST” BY HOLLYWOOD SAYS THIS IS A “LITTLE PRICE TO PAY” FOR FREE SPEECH During his rant against masks, Baker said his two children had “medical exemptions” from getting vaccinated and stressed the importance for children to go about their daily lives without wearing masks. “I’ve brought this up with the restaurants I go to and schools and everywhere because my kids need to see my face when I’m talking to them,” she told FOX Business. “They need to see each other’s faces and that of their teacher so that they can fully learn, understand and express themselves.” GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE According to school district, the Williamson County School Board approved a temporary mask mandate that began August 12 and will run until September 12. “I home school my kids because I don’t even want to put them near the clown show,” Baker added. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Samantha Ibrahim of Fox News contributed to this article.

