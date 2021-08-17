Anne Rice’s “Lives of the Mayfair Witches” in the works at AMC – The Hollywood Reporter





AMC wastes no time building its Anne Rice universe. The basic cable network has put a TV adaptation of The life of the witches of Mayfair in development and has opened a writers’ room for the potential series based on author Rice’s three-book trilogy. Masters of sex former Esta Spaulding and Michelle Ashford embarked Witches of Mayfair as writers and executive producers, the former being on board as a showrunner if the drama moves from development to a serial commission. Witches of Mayfair revolves around an intuitive young neurosurgeon who discovers that she is the unlikely heir to a family of witches. As she struggles with her newfound powers, she must face a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations. Witches of Mayfair is the second in the Rice universe planned by AMC and joins Interview with the vampire, which was picked up in series last summer after the cable company landed the rights to both titles and 16 others as part of a deal with the author in May 2020. By announcing the Vampire serial order, AMC enlisted Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, better call Saul) to run its Rice franchise. Johnson and Spaulding both have comprehensive agreements with AMC. “We have enormous ambition for these iconic works, which have captivated and entertained millions of fans around the world, so it is gratifying to move on so quickly. Interview green light to explore a second series with such talented and accomplished writers and creators as Esta and Michelle, ”said Dan McDermott, president of original programming at AMC Networks and AMC Studios. “We take our responsibility to deliver compelling television to existing and new fans of this material incredibly seriously, as we move deliberately to develop these titles into a new franchise and a new universe for AMC + and AMC.” AMC has landed the rights to Rice Vampire chronicles and Witches of Mayfair series under the deal with the author and his writer son, Christopher Rice, last year. This encompasses Interview with the vampire, The Vampire Lestat, Queen of the damned, The story of the body thief, Memnoch the Devil, The vampire Armand, Pandora, Vittorio the vampire, Blood and gold, Prince Lestat, Prince Lestat and the Kingdoms of Atlantis and Communion of Blood: A Story of Prince Lestat; The time of the crime, whip, Taltos and The Vampire Chronicles / The Witches Lives of Mayfair crossed novels Merrick, Blackwood Farm and Song of Blood. First published in 1990 with The time of the crime, the Witches of Mayfair trilogy also in the ludes suites whip (1993) and Taltos (1994). Vampire, who recently played Sam Reid as Lestat, is due in 2022. Together, The Chronicles of the Vampires and Witches of Mayfair have sold over 150 million copies worldwide. In other news about AMC’s development, the cabler opened writers’ rooms for two more projects: Unmasks executive producer Johnson and writer Tearrance Arvelle Chisholm; and Invitation to a bonfire, by scribe Rachel Caris Love. Both projects were carried over through AMC’s serial scripting model, meaning that if the scripts did arrive, they would bypass traditional pilot pickup in favor of direct serial control. Unmasks is a sci-fi comedy that revolves around a 33-year-old black man on a mission of self-discovery in the field of digital psychiatry that may be the key to defining his true self. Bonfire invitation is based on the book of the same name by Adrienne Celt and inspired by the Nabokov wedding. The psychological thriller is set in a New Jersey girls’ boarding school in the 1930s and follows Zoya, a naive Russian gardener, who becomes obsessed with the school’s new faculty member, an enigmatic novelist, and is drawn into a deadly love triangle with him and his lovely wife. AMC on Tuesday, during its virtual stint on the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, also announced the premiere dates for the AMC + offerings. Close (September 9); Rag doll (November 11th) ; Anne (November 18); AMC Ultra City Smiths (September 13); The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Oct 3); Fear the living dead (October 17); and BBC America Doctor Who (grave).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/anne-rice-lives-of-mayfair-witches-amc-1234998318/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos