Joliet Hollywood casino lawsuit: shuttle accused of injuries





JOLIET, IL A man who visited the Hollywood Casino Joliet in 2019 hired a lawyer from Naperville to file a personal injury claim resulting from his fall down a staircase on one of the casino shuttles that take people from the casino to the ‘hotel.

According to Cyril Tuzzollino’s lawsuit against Hollywood Casino Joliet, he was seated in a courtesy shuttle on August 3, 2019 operated by Hollywood Casino Joliet. That day, after riding in the minivan, Tuzzollino “fell out of the minivan while trying to get out of the minivan safely,” says his lawyer, Gerard Stocco de Naperville.

The lawsuit accuses Hollywood Casino of negligently and negligently failing to equip the minivan with any sort of handlebars or hand ropes that allow passengers to stabilize themselves when entering and exiting the shuttle. The plaintiff also stated that Hollywood Casino Joliet negligently and negligently failed to hire, train and properly supervise its agents to public carrier safety standards and “negligently and negligently failing to provide a assistance to passengers when exiting the shuttle, in particular in the light of the absence of sufficient lighting, sufficient handles or straps and other safety measures, as indicated above. “

Tuzzollino tripped during his fall, he hit his left shoulder on the door frame during his fall, “and fell from the van to the driveway, sustaining serious injuries, his body being bruised and injured, and injuring himself, aching and crippling, ”says his lawsuit. Tuzzollino’s attorney asked a Will County judge to render judgment in his client’s favor for more than $ 50,000, plus the cost of filing the complaint.

So far, lawyers representing Hollywood Casino Joliet have yet to file their response to last week’s lawsuit.

