New York Comic Con 2021 requires COVID vaccines for guests – The Hollywood Reporter

ReedPop, the organizer of New York Comic Con and other big conventions, presents its coronavirus guidelines for the rest of the year. Under New York City’s new rules, New York Comic Con will require guests to be fully immunized.

The con, which takes place October 7-10 at the Javitz Center, will require participants 12 and older to provide proof of full vaccination. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a fully vaccinated guardian and provide proof of a negative COVID test. Participants must also wear face coverings indoors, except when eating or drinking. The move comes as New York City imposes vaccines for indoor entertainment venues.

ReedPop organizers say there is anecdotal evidence of vaccine support among its audience. When she recently announced that the Seattle PAX West video game convention would require vaccines, only a dozen people asked for reimbursement.

“We’ve had a nice increase in ticket sales,” said ReedPop president Lance Fensterman. Hollywood journalist. “It tells us that people want that level of security and value that level of security.”

Anyone who no longer wishes to participate can request a refund.

Kristina Rogers, Event Director for the American Counter at ReedPop, notes that autograph stations will still be a fixture this year at New York Comic Con, albeit with a twist.

“If you walk up to a table, you’ll have plexiglass protecting both the fan and the guest,” says Rogers. “If anyone is a Star Trek nerd, you can really recreate that scene with Kirk and Spock. It looks really awesome.

Meanwhile, ReedPop has set rules in line with other local guidelines for its other 2021 conventions.

The Florida Supercon, which takes place in Miami Beach from September 10 to 12, will require face coverings, but no vaccines.

Emerald City Comic Con, which takes place in Seattle from December 2-5, and C2E2, which takes place in Chicago from December 10 to 12, will require guests to be fully vaccinated or to provide proof of a negative COVID test. .

New York Comic Con 2021 comes after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic has seen conventions migrate online. While these online inconveniences did not have the cultural impact that in-person events did, they were also praised for providing access to an audience who may not have been able to attend these events in the pass.

In a conversation with THR, Fensterman says New York Comic Con will continue to grow its streaming presence in the future, and the executive is also weighing in on events like DC Fandome, San Diego Thanksgiving, and more.

Even before COVID, NYCC would broadcast some of its biggest panels live. Now that you come back in person, how will this evolve?

What we have learned is that the concept of virtual con is not that exciting for fans. It’s good, but it’s not great. Our research shows it. So we learned that living, for our fans, is always the thing. But we certainly see the huge opportunity for much more robust, digital streaming from a remote companion. We believe our shows will never sell again, in a good way. If you want to be a part of a show like New York Comic Con, you can be a part of it whether you can buy a ticket or live in the area or not. We’re going to invest heavily in that from remote participation in shows like New York Comic Con.

A few years ago, when you were broadcasting a John wick panel and it’s live and Keanu Reeves is there with an audience, for me as an online viewer it was exciting. If this was a pre-recorded Zoom thing in the COVID era, it didn’t have that excitement. So you will be broadcasting more of these events live?

Let’s bring this shared experience that happens when something actually happens to people who are not in the room. Beyond that is before and after. Can there be that in the behind the scenes interview or this behind the scenes recap or the reaction to what we just talked about that is exclusive to people who are not in the building? It is a different investment in energy and resources than what we have had in the past. It’s not just about saying, “You can feel like you’re in the room and something’s going on.” It’s, “you can actually get a little more grip because you’re going to get some of the content before and after the thing, whatever the thing happens.”

Do you see the streaming component as a revenue generator?

We don’t necessarily see it as a revenue generator, although of course we’re not going to say no. But the two main methods are sponsorship, someone from brand A, B, C says, “I want to be on this feed.” Well, we can do it. The other element is, through memberships. If you want to see the whole stream and all the exclusive content, there is a nominal fee for a virtual subscription that lets you see it all. And these are the two main ways. We will always have streaming for everyone. We’re kind of caught in the spirit, we don’t want to pay for things that people got. But if there are any additional new pieces of content that we’ll be of value, those will kind of have a cost of membership. It’s worth noting that over the past year we’ve talked to our customers a lot, so we’ve had 100,000 data points with our fans. Do we have a pretty solid idea of ​​what they want? What do they like? How much do they value him? What’s the optimal price for something they want? You don’t throw darts at a wall. We really looked at “What is value to people and what is of value?” “

There must be things that will always be reserved for the people in the room. Pictures that a studio doesn’t want to release, and things like that.

Absoutely. We are very careful about what we monetize. What we broadcast and how it works. We have always had a healthy, respectful and balanced relationship with all of our content partners. So if there is something that they absolutely don’t want to broadcast or don’t want to sponsor, we’ll always work with that.

We now have DC Fandome and companies hosting their own events. Does that make it harder to woo talent and studio partners, who might just want to keep everything for their own internal events?

It’s always been a bit of a mix. We don’t see it anymore. I think we see it, especially in the virtual realm. What we bring of value is a huge audience in the room. The audience is desirable. Lots of brands – studios – have massive online audiences. They don’t need us to deliver huge audiences. The idea of ​​branding life events has always been one thing. We produce some of them, like Star Wars Celebration. It’s a branded live event. Minecraft, we are working with them to produce their branded event. Branding live event has always been a thing. What was different was the streaming brand event. It’s hard to argue. They have a larger audience.

The talent appreciated being just home and not having to travel. It probably varies from person to person, but what is it like to attract talent to travel to these things?

We had very strong support from the content producers. We think we’re going to have some really strong content at the show. This is just the start, but the conversations about what’s committed are great. If what’s on the table now, we have our usual elimination rate, which is 30% of what’s discussed, is unlikely to happen. If that’s the usual kill rate, we’ll have a really solid content roster for fans of the show.

Your San Diego Comic-Con competitor announced an in-person Thanksgiving scam. This has been rebuffed by people who are not keen on giving up their vacations. How well do you pay attention to what the competition is doing and the reaction?

We’re in the same field, so I know these guys well. It’s not like they’re like, “I have a great idea, let’s do a Thanksgiving show. There are a lot of factors that they had to deal with. I’m going to be the friendliest guy in the world when it comes to these kinds of challenges. We’ve always been focused on ourselves because that’s what we can control. How do we build the best thing? When you’re in a new frontier like this and someone is trying to broadcast, yes, we pay attention to what works and what doesn’t. I think we certainly saw from other spaces, the pre-recording was not as exciting for the fans. They wanted this moment. We said, “Okay, we have to make sure that the content we produce online remotely is closer to that spontaneity and that energy, because that’s what our fans love.” This is an example of attention. but I talk to a lot of our competitors quite regularly during the pandemic because we all have to deal with this. We all face an economic model that has been turned upside down.

What would success look like at NYCC for you?

What success looks like has changed in some ways. We would think a lot less about the quality of the content than the question “Was it safe and were people having fun?” A lot of what we focus on is logistics and security and bringing people together. And do it safely. They want to come together, they want to come together. We’re focusing a ton of energy on community features. Whether it’s gender meetups that we organize for our fans. Additional cosplay infrastructure. Social commitment and competition. More family activities. These are all things that are not AAA Hollywood content. We want this, but at the heart of it, people want to come together. Let’s make sure we can do it, do it safe, have fun, see each other for the first time in years. Enjoy this shared experience and this spectacle. Everything that follows is a bonus.