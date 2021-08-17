Cannes-winning Afghan director describes his attempt to escape Kabul – The Hollywood Reporter

Shahrbanoo Sadat, one of the most famous Afghan directors, spoke with Hollywood journalist from Kabul as she, like tens of thousands of Afghans, tries with her family to flee the Afghan capital and the country.

Sadat, who won the Cannes Directors’ Fortnight award for his first feature film, the filming of rural Afghanistan Wolf and sheep, in 2016 and returned three years later with her well-received follow-up The orphanage, described the nightmarish situation she faces as she awaits news on whether she will be able to take off from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, where there were scenes of chaos on Monday as hundreds of people stormed the runway trying to find a way to a departing plane. The exodus follows the fall of Kabul to the Taliban over the weekend. The extremist military group now has effective control of Afghanistan.

“The problem is actually how to get to the airport and how to find the plane,” she explains. The Hollywood reporter. “The first checkpoint at the very first entrance to the airport is under Taliban control. And there are so many checkpoints on the way to the airport.

Sadat says in order to pass she must have a letter with exact flight details and confirmation that everyone she is traveling with has seats, but the current chaotic situation meant that the airlines had only been able to provide none of this information.

“So we’re just waiting for that,” she explains, adding that she has had friends all over the world trying to help her.

Following the dramatic and deeply controversial decision by the US government to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan after 20 years, Taliban forces quickly recaptured the country, taking control of all major cities in just 10 days.

“It’s a big shock – we didn’t expect it to happen so soon,” Sadat said of the Taliban’s rapid advance, adding that she thought it would take “at least a month. “before they are in Kabul. Even though she was warned the day before they entered the capital (and in fact invited to catch a plane – an invitation she turned down because it did not include her family), Sadat says she did not. not really recognized the reality.

“Living in Afghanistan, your ears get used to hearing how the Taliban are on their way, the Taliban are in this part of the country and this part of the country,” she said. “So you don’t really differentiate danger anymore, because you hear these phrases all the time. “

The situation only became apparent over the weekend when she went to the bank near her home, and instead of the usual five to ten customers, there were 500 people trying to cash out. money. “Then the bank was evacuated and everyone was kicked out and thrown into the streets, where I saw Taliban cars with their flags,” she recalls.

Sadat – who warned at Cannes 2019 that political negotiations with the Taliban would lead to a return to the deep restrictions they previously placed on the lives of women across Afghanistan – says she is too present-centric to contemplate what the future holds for his country. But she notes that her achievement has already been impacted.

“If I survive this and have the chance to make more films, my cinema will have changed forever,” she says. “I feel like I’m watching, watching injustice and something really horrible, and I just need to save it in my body, remember it and put it in movies later.” , to share it with the world. If I survive, I’ll make films about what happened.

Sadat’s earlier work has focused on the details of ordinary, everyday Afghan life, in what appeared to be a deliberate attempt to sideline the all-too-familiar world of politics and conflict. But the director says she ‘thinks differently’ now and wants to make historic films that educate people about how Afghanistan got to where it is today and the role other countries have played in its. training.

“I think it’s important for us in Afghanistan to know at least the history of the last 100 years because no one here reads books,” she said. “You can make films and learn from the past, and we can understand our position in Afghanistan and other countries. [involved in] Afghanistan. Knowing history is our only hope for Afghanistan in the future.

Despite her precarious situation and the anger she says she feels, Sadat says she will seek to channel her emotions into her future job.

“I guess if there’s a good thing about all this mess, it’s the energy created by anger because people can do things,” she said. “I can make films, others can write, others can organize themselves. There is so much of this energy and we have to do something with it. “

Right now, however, Sadat’s goal is to get the flight information and leave Afghanistan. She did not have the opportunity to consider her final destination. “Right now the most important thing is to get to and out of the airport.”