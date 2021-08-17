Home Depot, 23andMe, Tencent Music and more

Find out which companies are making the midday headlines.

Home Depot Shares of the home improvement retailer fell more than 4% after the release of second quarter results. Comparable store sales were lower than expected, however, increasing 4.5% from StreetAccount’s consensus estimate of 5%. However, Home Depot earned $ 4.53 per share, 9 cents per share above estimates. Revenue also exceeded expectations.

23andMe 23andMe shares jumped more than 14% at midday after Credit Suisse launched stock hedging with an outperformance rating, saying in a note to clients that the company’s database would be difficult to match for pharmaceutical research.

Walmart The big-box retailer’s share price rose about 0.2% after posting second-quarter profits above analyst estimates. The retailer gained ground in the grocery store and announced a good start to the back-to-school season.

Tencent Music Shares of Tencent Music fell about 13% after the online music entertainment platform fell short of second-quarter revenue expectations. The company reported sales of 8.01 billion Chinese yuan, compared to 8.13 billion expected by Chinese yuan analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Endeavor Group Holdings The company’s shares jumped about 9% after the entertainment group beat second-quarter earnings estimates. Endeavor posted a profit of 19 cents on an adjusted basis, while analysts expected a loss of 2 cents per share. Income, however, was slightly lower than estimated. The company has also raised its revenue forecast for the full year due to growing demand for in-person events.

Roblox Shares of the video game company fell nearly 2% after Roblox’s second-quarter bookings fell below expectations. The company said $ 665 million for the revenue measure, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $ 683 million. However, Roblox estimated that daily active users increased 8% from June to July, and bookings increased 10% to 11% during the same period.

Stanley Black & Decker Shares of the toolmaker fell around 3% at midday after announcing Tuesday morning that it had struck a deal with MTD Holdings, the supplier of outdoor electrical equipment, to increase its stake in the company to $ 1.6 billion in cash. Stanley Black & Decker has held a 20% stake in MTD since 2019 and will acquire the remaining 80% that it does not already own.

with reporting by CNBC’s PIppa Stevens, Jesse Pound, Tanaya Macheel and Hannah Miao.