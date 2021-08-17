Redbox Further Expands Free Streaming Content With Addition Of Over 100 Hours Of Kevin Harts Specials And TV Shows Laugh Out Loud | Company





CHICAGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 17, 2021– Redbox, a leading entertainment company, and Laugh Out Loud (LOL), the global cross-platform comedy brand founded by Kevin Hart, today announced a content deal to bring more than 100 hours of stand-up specials and from TV shows to free Redbox advertising. -Video-on-demand (AVOD) streaming service supported. These titles will be available through the Redbox streaming app via the LOL! Network, available on a wide range of devices, including Roku, Vizio, Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, and Android. An exciting lineup of popular comedy series, stand-up specials and TV shows from LOL join Redbox On Demand’s growing library of free content, including All-Star Comedy Jam: I’m Still Laughing, All-Star Comedy Jam: Orlando, Gary Own: True Story, Kevin Hart: What Now? All Access, DeRay Davis: Power Play, Shaq and Cedric the Entertainer present All-Star Comedy Jam, and more. These titles join thousands of additional free movies and TV series. Kevin Harts LOL! Network a free streaming channel is also available to watch 24 hours a day through the Redbox app. Laugh Out Loud offers an incredible collection of comedy and movie specials that will entertain our viewers for hours and hours, said Chris Yates, Managing Director of Redbox On Demand. Kevin created a media powerhouse and was excited to add some amazing and hilarious Laugh Out Louds content to Redbox On Demand. Our goal at Laugh Out Loud has always been to be where the audience is. We are color comedy where and when our audiences want or need a laugh, said Jeff Clanagan, CEO of Laugh Out Loud. Redbox has been a dominant force in home entertainment for years and was thrilled to partner with Redbox to bring our catalog of original series, specials and movies to millions of homes across the country. About Redbox Redbox is America’s # 1 destination for new affordable movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through an unrivaled choice of content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive merger agreement with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: “SGAM”, “SGAMU” and “SGAMW”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will make Redbox a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to provide customers and partners with a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company’s expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free on-demand content and complements Redbox’s national footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located there. where consumers are already shopping. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information visit redbox.com. About laughing out loud Laugh Out Loud is a comedy brand and cross-platform entertainment company dedicated to making the world laugh together. Founded by comedian, actor and producer Kevin Hart, LOL offers the best in comedy content and experiences across its multiple divisions LOL Audio, LOL Network, LOL Studios and LOLX. From stand-up legends to the next generation of comedic talent, LOL curates the most daring voices in comedy to produce original scripted and unscripted series, specials, radio shows and podcasts, live broadcasts , experiential activations, and more. LOL content is distributed to a diverse global audience of over 100 million fans on the LOL OTT network of FAST Channel partners including Pluto, Peacock, Tubi, Roku, Xumo, Redbox, and more. LOL Audio has access to an additional 100 million listeners through our partnerships with SiriusXM, Stitcher and Pandora. Known for content like Cold As Balls, What the Fit, Die Hart, and more, the company has racked up over a billion video views on its digital platforms and has worked with brand partners like AT&T, Headspace , Lyft, Old Spice. , P&G, Viacom, etc. Find us online at www.laughoutloud.com or on Facebook, Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter, YouTube and Snapchat via @lolnetwork. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005750/en/ CONTACT: Peter Binazeski Redbox [email protected] Out Loud Advertisement [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY MEN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TV AND RADIO MOBILE / WIRELESS CONSUMER CINEMA AND FILMS LICENSES (ENTERTAINMENT) TEEN PARENTS ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING CELEBRITE ADVERTISING / COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET AUDIO SOURCE: Redbox Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/17/2021 12: 00 / DISC: 08/17/2021 12:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210817005750/en

